Annual St. Clare’s Fish Fry Held Fridays During Lent

Uploaded: , Friday, Mar 4, 2022

By Press Release

The 44th annual St. Clare’s Lenten Fish Fry will begin March 4 and be held Fridays during Lent. The last fish fry of the year will be held on April 8. Hours of the fish fry are 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

This year the fish fry will offer outdoor seating, weather permitting. Limited indoor seating will also be available. Take out orders are also available.

St. Clare’s Lenten fish fry is a community event where all are welcome to enjoy great food, beer, wine and great people.

Proceeds from the fish fry will benefit local charities and families in need.

Cost: $16 per plate, cash, checks and credit cards accepted with a $1 surcharge for credit card usage.

All dinners include: Three pieces of beer-battered Alaskan cod, French fries, coleslaw, dinner roll, tartar sauce, ketchup and malt vinegar.

Non-alcoholic drinks: $1 each. Margaritas and beer will also be available for purchase.

Dessert also available for purchase.

St. Clare Catholic Church

19609 Calla Way, Canyon Country, CA 91351

For more information visit St. Clare Catholic Church.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...