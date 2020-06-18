Annual Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series Cancelled

The annual and always entertaining Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series, which was set to begin Friday, June 19 and run through August 7, has been cancelled.

Organizers released the following statement:

A Letter to the Community

We are living in extraordinarily unusual times. Due to the COVID-19’s restrictions for public events and gatherings, like live-audience concerts, we have officially canceled the 2020 Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series originally scheduled to begin this Friday night, June 19 running through August 7, 2020.

While we were all looking forward to celebrating our 21st year with another fun-filled concert series this summer, featuring world class original jazz and blues artists, the safety of our event participants and our community remains our highest priority.

We are deeply grateful for our loyal Sponsors that make it possible for us to bring these free events to the community. We encourage you to visit and support them as we all work towards recovery:

Series Sponsors include:

– Westfield Valencia Town Center – Host Sponsor

– Princess Cruises

– City of Santa Clarita

– Mercedes-Benz of Valencia

– Chiquita Canyon

– Salt Creek Grille

– Wolf Creek Brewery

– The Signal

– Santa Clarita Magazine

– Inside SCV Magazine

– SCVTV

– Miss SCV USA Scholarship Program

– Pleasantview Industries and countless local non-profit organizations…and a variety of Weekly Sponsors.

As the community continues to reopen, I’m hoping to see you around town. Please keep connected as we post memories, updates and information – looking forward to the time we can all be together again. Until then…Stay Healthy, Happy and WELL!

Warmest Personal Regards

Barbara Myler

The Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series is owned and produced by Summit West Public Relations & Marketing. For more information regarding the series go to www.ValenciaJazzandBlues.com or call Barbara Myler at 661-290-2911.