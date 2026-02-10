Another Doubleheader Split for TMU Baseball

It was a different day on Saturday, Feb. 7, but had virtually the same result as that of Friday, Feb. 6, as The Master’s University baseball team again dropped game one but came back to win game two to salvage an overall split (2-2) in the double doubleheader series against Bushnell University (OR).

Game 1

The Mustangs came from behind to tie the game twice in the late innings, but a solo home run in the top of the ninth was the difference in TMU’s 6-7 loss to the Beacons.

The Master’s took advantage of 10 walks and nine base hits given up by Bushnell pitchers, but stranded 17 runners on base. Three times TMU had the bases loaded, only to come up empty.

“We just had opportunity after opportunity to explode and we didn’t get the big hit and fell short,” said TMU Head Coach Monte Brooks .

The Beacons put up two in the first inning, but it wasn’t until the bottom of the third when The Master’s got one back with a sacrifice fly from Jack Drew to score Isaiah Morales to make it 2-1 Bushnell.

The Beacons added another run in the top of the fifth to go up 3-1.

Then in the bottom of the seventh, a single, walk and a hit batter loaded the bases once again for The Master’s. With one out, Mikey Murr scored on a passed ball to cut the lead to one. Two batters later, a second passed ball brought Zach Jenkins home to tie the game 3-3.

But the Beacons loaded the bases in the top of the eighth, and a hit batter and two consecutive walks plated three more runs to put Bushnell up 6-3.

Once again the Mustangs answered in the bottom of the eighth when Ty Beck led off with his NAIA-leading fifth home run of the season. After another hit batter, an error and a single, The Master’s had the bases loaded again. Scotty Pieper’s fielder’s choice brought in Drew before Owen Payn came scampering home a moment later on another passed ball to tie the game at 6-6.

But in the top of the ninth, Bushnell’s Dylan Carson hit a solo home run with two outs to record what would become the game-winner. Despite getting runners on base, the Mustangs could not answer and the Beacons took the win 7-6.

Beck, Murr and Jenkins each had two hits in the game. Beck also added three walks, two of which were intentional.

The Mustangs sent six pitchers to the mound, with Manny Herrera going 4.0 innings, giving up two earned runs on six hits and striking out three. Kelby Jensen then followed with 3.0 innings of work, allowing one earned run on one hit and striking out two.

“I was really happy with Manny (Herrera),” Coach Brooks said. “That’s back-to-back weeks for Manny. I’m very encouraged with him. And Kolby was really good coming in. He hit those first two batters but then he kept pounding the zone. I’m really encouraged with him too.”

Game 2

James Coker pitched a complete game and struck out a career-high 11 batters as The Master’s took game two from Bushnell 4-0 Saturday in Lou Herwaldt Stadium.

Coker’s gem was the first complete game thrown by a Mustangs (4-6) pitcher this season.

Equal to the task was the Beacons’ pitcher Kai Keamo who struck out 11 in his 4.0 innings of work. However TMU touched him up for three earned runs to give the Bushnell pitcher the loss.

“James was a dynamo,” Brooks said. “And those two (pitchers) just went at it. We just needed a spark and Coop did it with the base hit.

Starting catcher Cooper Carter broke a string of eight straight strikeouts of Mustang batters to start the game with a base hit to center. Owen Payn went in as the courtesy runner for Carter, and two batters later Isaiah Morales knocked in Payn with a base hit to put TMU up 1-0.

Then in the fifth, The Master’s put three on the board starting with Jenkins double to left that scored Johan Pelayo . That was followed by a Morales single that scored both Jenkins and Payn to put The Master’s up for good 4-0.

That was all Coker needed to get his first win of the season.

Morales finished the game two for three with three RBI to lead the Mustangs’ offense.

The Master’s will be back home Thursday, Feb. 12 as it starts a four-game series with Oregon Tech. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, followed by a doubleheader on Friday and a single game Saturday.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

Like this: Like Loading...