Antelope Valley Indian Museum Looking for Volunteers to Decorate for the Holidays

Volunteers are needed to help make fresh garland and vintage-style decorations for the Antelope Valley Indian Museum in preparation for Holidays on the Homestead.

All ages and experience levels are invited to help. Museum decorating days are Tuesday, Nov. 30 from 2 to 5 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 2 from 12 to 4 p.m., and Friday, Dec. 3 from 12 to 4 p.m.

Come any time during the activity hours and enjoy hot chocolate, coffee, and holiday music while you work. You may also take home your own small creation made from the extra tree trimmings.

After 3 hours of service, volunteers will receive a free pass for the Dec. 4 Holidays on the Homestead event. This is a great project for student volunteering requirements.

Email Jean.Rhyne@parks.ca.gov to RSVP for park entrance authorization, or for more information about the activity. It’s a great way to get into the holiday spirit!

Additional Infomration:

When:

Tuesday, Nov. 30: 2 – 5 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 2: 12 – 4 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 3: 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Antelope Valley Indian Museum, 15701 East Avenue M, Lancaster (near Lake Los Angeles)

From Hwy 14, take Avenue K east, turn right on 150th Street East, and left on East Avenue M. The museum is on the left.

