Anthony Garrison-Engbrecht Named CalArts Student Affairs VP

California Institute of the Arts recently announced the appointment of Anthony Garrison-Engbrecht as its new Vice President for Student Affairs. Garrison-Engbrecht will begin his work as a member of the Institute’s senior leadership team June 5, 2023.

Garrison-Engbrecht brings a wealth of experience from various California institutions, including his most recent position as Assistant Vice Chancellor and Senior Advisor and former Chief of Staff for the Division of Student Affairs at the University of California, Merced. There, he played a key strategic role in long-term planning, resource allocation, personnel matters, divisional processes and policy.

In his new role at CalArts, Garrison-Engbrecht will serve as Chief Student Affairs Officer and steward multiple areas and their processes and staff, including Health & Wellness, Basic Needs Center, Patty Disney Center for Life and Work, Disability Services, Community Rights & Responsibilities, Food Services, Residential Life, Student Activities, International Student Activities, Students’ Union, Campus Safety and the Posse Arts Program.

“In addition to his considerable expertise across student affairs, Anthony brings a career-long focus on improving the student experience, a clear understanding of the challenges facing students today, and genuine excitement for the mission and future of CalArts and its students,” said Ravi Rajan, CalArts president. “In each of our conversations his infectious enthusiasm, empathy for students, and passion for social justice, access, and inclusivity has come through clearly—as has his dual sense of focused intent coupled with humor—mirroring these qualities of the Institute.”

His prior roles include Vice President of Student Life at Saint Mary’s College of California, where he served as Chief Student Affairs Officer and Title IX Coordinator, and leadership roles at the University of California, Berkeley, and Loyola Marymount University, where he was the founding director of the LGBT Student Services Office. As a faculty member at LMU, Fresno State University, and the University of California, Berkeley, he taught courses in leadership, student development theory, social justice issues and research methods.

“I am incredibly humbled and honored to join the CalArts community as Vice President of Student Affairs,” said Garrison-Engbrecht. “I cannot think of a more inspiring and fulfilling place to work. From the moment I set foot on campus, I was struck by the energy, creativity, and passion that radiated from every corner. I look forward to collaborating with our talented students, faculty, staff, and community members to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and supportive environment where every community member can thrive and realize their full potential.”

A Vietnamese American who grew up in Kansas, Garrison-Engbrecht was a first-generation college student, and is a dedicated educator who values the holistic development of individuals. He earned his undergraduate degree from Loyola University New Orleans and holds graduate degrees in culture and curriculum theory, educational psychology, and theology from Chapman University, Pepperdine University and Loyola Marymount University. His research focuses on educational equity and access, with an emphasis on student success.

He is married to photographer Richard Tamayo and the two love to hike, travel and spend time with their dog Bruno.

