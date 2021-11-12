header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
80°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 12
1908 - Saugus School District formed from sections of Newhall and Castaic school districts [story]
Saugus School
‘Antigone’ Coming to COC’s Black Box Theater
| Friday, Nov 12, 2021
COC Performing Arts Center 1

The College of the Canyons Theatre Department will present “Antigone,” the Greek tragedy by Sophocles, as its first live performance since 2020.

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 18-20; and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21.

Directed by David Stears, “Antigone” is the third of the Theban plays and begins shortly after the siege of Thebes and the death of Antigone’s brothers, Polynices and Eteocles.

Creon, the new ruler of Thebes, orders that Eteocles, who died defending the city, is to be buried with full honors, while Polynices, who died trying to invade the city, must not receive a proper burial. Antigone defies the order and buries her brother’s body, an act that has serious repercussions.

Performances will be held at the College of the Canyons Performing Arts Center (PAC) Blackbox Theatre on the Valencia Campus.

Tickets are free, but reservations are encouraged. To make reservations, please email theatre@canyons.edu.

In accordance with District policies and procedures, face coverings are required to access College of the Canyons’ campuses, facilities, and performances.

Audience members are required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test (at-home tests are not accepted) administered within 72 hours of the performance date.

For more complete information on the college’s COVID-19 requirements, click here.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

‘Antigone’ Coming to COC’s Black Box Theater

‘Antigone’ Coming to COC’s Black Box Theater
Friday, Nov 12, 2021
The College of the Canyons Theatre Department will present “Antigone,” the Greek tragedy by Sophocles, as its first live performance since 2020.
FULL STORY...

University Center To Host Open House

University Center To Host Open House
Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021
The Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center at College of the Canyons will host an in-person open house event on Nov. 17
FULL STORY...

COC to Host International Forum on Youth

COC to Host International Forum on Youth
Tuesday, Nov 9, 2021
For the third year in a row, College of the Canyons will host an International Forum on Youth on Nov. 15-19, 2021, which will highlight the challenges and aspirations faced by today’s young people through lectures, scholarly presentations, and other virtual events.
FULL STORY...

COC Ranked Among Top 20 Community Colleges for Hispanic Students

COC Ranked Among Top 20 Community Colleges for Hispanic Students
Friday, Nov 5, 2021
College of the Canyons has been ranked 19th nationally in The Hispanic Outlook on Education magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students.
FULL STORY...

Local Nonprofits Invited to COC’s ‘Meet the Grant Makers’ Virtual Event

Local Nonprofits Invited to COC’s ‘Meet the Grant Makers’ Virtual Event
Thursday, Nov 4, 2021
The College of the Canyons Office of Grants Development will host a virtual ‘Meet the Grant Makers’ panel presentation and seminar on Wednesday, Nov. 10, offering Santa Clarita Valley’s nonprofits an opportunity to learn how to improve their fundraising efforts and see their organizations thrive.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
NAACP Santa Clarita Announces $13,000 in Scholarships
The Santa Clarita branch of the NAACP is proud to announce and present seven scholarships for Black/African American students residing in the Santa Clarita Valley.
NAACP Santa Clarita Announces $13,000 in Scholarships
Friday COVID Roundup: Public Health Continues to Monitor Cases at Schools
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 25 new deaths and 1,344 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 38,325 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: Public Health Continues to Monitor Cases at Schools
State Superintendent Launches Reading Improvement Task Force
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond formally launched a task force on Tuesday to improve reading levels for young children.
State Superintendent Launches Reading Improvement Task Force
CHP Continues to Help Senior Drivers with ‘Age Well, Drive Smart’ Classes
The California Highway Patrol is determined to help drivers age 65 and older maintain their driving independence through the support of a yearlong federal grant, Keeping Everyone Safe (KEYS) XIII.
CHP Continues to Help Senior Drivers with ‘Age Well, Drive Smart’ Classes
‘Antigone’ Coming to COC’s Black Box Theater
The College of the Canyons Theatre Department will present “Antigone,” the Greek tragedy by Sophocles, as its first live performance since 2020.
‘Antigone’ Coming to COC’s Black Box Theater
Today in SCV History (Nov. 12)
1908 - Saugus School District formed from sections of Newhall and Castaic school districts [story]
Saugus School
DMV Builds on Executive Order to Relieve Bottleneck at California Ports
Building on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order and federal partnership to address the global supply chain crisis, the California Department of Motor Vehicles is taking immediate action to tackle the commercial truck driver shortage and keep goods moving quickly between California’s largest ports and major distribution centers.
DMV Builds on Executive Order to Relieve Bottleneck at California Ports
Study: L.A. County Reported Largest Number of Hate Crimes in 12 Years
The Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations released its annual analysis Thursday of hate crimes reported throughout Los Angeles County in calendar year 2020.
Study: L.A. County Reported Largest Number of Hate Crimes in 12 Years
Seven SCVi Student-Athletes Secure Full-Ride Scholarships
SCVi, iLEAD’s founding school, hosted a ‘College Signing Day’ Wednesday for seven elite athletes who have secured full-ride scholarships to top ranked colleges across the nation.
Seven SCVi Student-Athletes Secure Full-Ride Scholarships
SCV Resident, Veteran Testifies Before U.S. Education Panel
Stephanie Stiefel, a veteran and resident of Canyon Country, recently testified before the U.S. Education Department’s Negotiated Regulatory Rulemaking Panel about her experience with the International Academy of Design and Technology.
SCV Resident, Veteran Testifies Before U.S. Education Panel
Thursday COVID Roundup: 180th Death at Henry Mayo
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Thursday announced an additional death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 180, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 180th Death at Henry Mayo
Wilk Recognizes Hometown Heroes at Veterans Historical Plaza
SACRAMENTO – State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, salutes local veterans at a special ceremony held at Santa Clarita's Veterans Historical Plaza.
Wilk Recognizes Hometown Heroes at Veterans Historical Plaza
Chamber Honors SCV Veterans
Some of the Santa Clarita Valley’s veterans were honored Wednesday at the SCV Chamber of Commerce’s 11th annual Salute to Patriots, recognizing these men and women for not only serving their country but also the community.
Chamber Honors SCV Veterans
Henry Mayo Screening PBS Documentary on Diabetes Epidemic
On Thursday, Nov. 18, at 5:00 p.m. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital invites the public to a free screening of “Blood Sugar Rising,” an eye-opening look at the growing epidemic of diabetes in the United States of America.
Henry Mayo Screening PBS Documentary on Diabetes Epidemic
Today in SCV History (Nov. 11)
1898 - First deed to Vasquez Rocks recorded, to Bertha Wilkens [story]
Vasquez Rocks
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Partners And Shelters Reinforcing Infection Prevention
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 34 new deaths and 1,497 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 38,206 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Partners And Shelters Reinforcing Infection Prevention
Deputies Ask Public’s Help Locating Missing Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person Patrice Lanae Conley, aka Pooh.
Deputies Ask Public’s Help Locating Missing Woman
Bench Warrant Issued For Sloan Canyon Hit And Run Suspect
A bench warrant was issued for the driver in a Sloan Canyon Road hit-and-run investigation after he reportedly failed to appear in court on Wednesday, according to law enforcement officials.  
Bench Warrant Issued For Sloan Canyon Hit And Run Suspect
Skate In The Holidays At The Cube
Start a new holiday tradition with family and friends by joining in on the inaugural Christmas Tree Skate and Tree Lighting at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center this holiday season.
Skate In The Holidays At The Cube
‘The Polar Express’ Arrives at the CUBE This December
Take a magical journey to the north pole and back with a special performance of “The Polar Express” at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, in December. 
‘The Polar Express’ Arrives at the CUBE This December
Aliso Canyon Gas Capacity Increase Approved
The California Public Utilities Commission unanimously voted 4-0 to approve an increase in the capacity at the Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility to 41.16 billion cubic feet.
Aliso Canyon Gas Capacity Increase Approved
City Receives Nationally Acclaimed Finance Award
The city of Santa Clarita has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association
City Receives Nationally Acclaimed Finance Award
University Center To Host Open House
The Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center at College of the Canyons will host an in-person open house event on Nov. 17
University Center To Host Open House
Mission Opera Returns To Canyon High With ‘Don Giovanni’
Mission Opera is back with their long postponed Hollywood Producer's #metoo version of Mozart's 'Don Giovanni' at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
Mission Opera Returns To Canyon High With ‘Don Giovanni’
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: