‘Antigone’ Coming to COC’s Black Box Theater

The College of the Canyons Theatre Department will present “Antigone,” the Greek tragedy by Sophocles, as its first live performance since 2020.

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 18-20; and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21.

Directed by David Stears, “Antigone” is the third of the Theban plays and begins shortly after the siege of Thebes and the death of Antigone’s brothers, Polynices and Eteocles.

Creon, the new ruler of Thebes, orders that Eteocles, who died defending the city, is to be buried with full honors, while Polynices, who died trying to invade the city, must not receive a proper burial. Antigone defies the order and buries her brother’s body, an act that has serious repercussions.

Performances will be held at the College of the Canyons Performing Arts Center (PAC) Blackbox Theatre on the Valencia Campus.

Tickets are free, but reservations are encouraged. To make reservations, please email theatre@canyons.edu.

In accordance with District policies and procedures, face coverings are required to access College of the Canyons’ campuses, facilities, and performances.

Audience members are required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test (at-home tests are not accepted) administered within 72 hours of the performance date.

For more complete information on the college’s COVID-19 requirements, click here.

