[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
60°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 13
1847 - Gen. Andres Pico (as in Pico Canyon) surrenders to Col. John C. Fremont, effectively ending the war between U.S. and Mexico [story]
treaty table
Appeals Court Restores SB 54, California ‘Sanctuary State’ Law
| Monday, Jan 13, 2020
no sanctuary - The city of Huntington Beach among others sought to block Senate Bill 54.
The city of Huntington Beach among others sought to block Senate Bill 54.

 

In what may ultimately be a setback for the Trump administration’s immigration policies, a California appeals court found Friday that the state’s so-called “sanctuary state” law barring local law enforcement from working with federal immigration agents is constitutional when applied to charter cities.

Several California charter cities sought to put their own rules on the books vowing to comply with federal agents performing immigration-related enforcement with a court order rather than follow state law. Several cities including the coastal community of Huntington Beach sued the California Attorney General’s Office claiming Senate Bill 54, the California Values Act, restricted police action in order to protect undocumented immigrants from strict federal immigration policies.

Also referred to as the “sanctuary state” law, SB 54 prohibits state and local law enforcement from cooperating with immigration agents without a court order and creates safe zones around schools, courts and hospitals. The bill was written by then-state Senate leader Kevin de León, a Democrat from Los Angeles, and was signed by then Gov. Jerry Brown in 2017.

In an opinion published Friday, a Fourth Appellate District panel reversed an Orange County Superior Court judge who found the California Attorney General’s Office cannot force the state’s 121 charter cities to comply with SB 54 because it violates the state constitution.

Writing for the majority, Associate Justice Richard Fybel found the California Values Act “is narrowly tailored and does not intrude unnecessarily into municipal interests” and does not restrict local authorities from giving federal immigration officials information about a person’s citizenship or immigration status.

“The CVA does not prohibit all local law enforcement activity related to immigration or a person’s immigration status, but only prohibits such activity to the extent necessary to resolve the statewide concerns identified by the Legislature,” Fybel wrote in a 44-page opinion.

In a statement, Huntington Beach City Attorney Michael Gates said his office is disappointed by the court’s decision that “incorrectly subordinates and subjects rights expressly provided by the California Constitution to Charter Cities to a judicially created ‘test.’”

“If this fight for constitutional rights does not continue here and in other cities, then the state will eventually literally be able to dictate every aspect of local governance, which would render local governance pointless,” said Gates.

He will next take the matter to the Huntington Beach City Council to decide whether to appeal to the California Supreme Court.

In a statement, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Friday’s decision keeps the state’s “public safety laws fair and consistent” and his office will continue to enhance trust between law enforcement and communities they serve.

“As the appellate court noted, SB 54 is constitutional and furthers the state’s interests in addressing matters of statewide concern – including public safety and health, effective policing, and protection of constitutional rights,” Becerra said.

In justifying SB 54, the California Assembly Committee on Public Safety summarized a study from the University of Illinois that found 44% of surveyed Latinos who said they were less likely to contact police if they become victims of a crime due to fear of police asking about their immigration status. Seventy percent of undocumented immigrants said they were less likely to report to police if they were victims of a crime.

The appellate panel took note of this in reversing the trial court’s writ.

“Immigrants live throughout the state of California and, as the Legislature found, are a large portion of its population. Law enforcement agencies throughout the state interact with immigrants. The need for immigrants to report crimes, work with law enforcement, and serve as witnesses, is therefore a statewide, and not purely local, concern,” Fybel wrote.

Jessica Bansal, senior staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Southern California, called Friday’s decision a “resounding victory for sanctuary” in the Golden State.

In a statement, Bansal said, “The appellate court decision affirms that all Californians – including the millions living in charter cities – are entitled to the California Values Act’s protections. We are especially thankful to the many Orange County residents and community organizations who stood up to defend sanctuary in their communities.”

The Trump administration filed its own challenge of portions of the sanctuary state law in March 2018, fighting a provision that bars employers from releasing the immigration status of their employees and legislation that authorizes state inspections of federal detention facilities operating in California.

The federal government claimed the law “obstructs” and “impedes” federal immigration agents and violates the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

But in July 2018, U.S. District Judge John Mendez dismissed the heart of the lawsuit. The Trump administration quickly appealed to the Ninth Circuit, where it suffered another defeat from a panel consisting of George W. Bush and Barack Obama appointees.

The Ninth Circuit then denied the Trump administration’s request for an en banc rehearing of its challenge since another three-judge panel had mostly upheld the laws in April 2019. The White House has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which has not decided whether to take up the case.

— By Nathan Solis
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
CalArts Alums Score Nominations for 92nd Oscars
Monday, Jan 13, 2020
CalArts Alums Score Nominations for 92nd Oscars
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences unveiled nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards Monday morning, and CalArts alums are among the nominees.
FULL STORY...
Williams Begins Repairs to Failing Slope in Canyon Country
Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Williams Begins Repairs to Failing Slope in Canyon Country
Developer Williams Homes has begun work to repair a failing slope in a Canyon Country neighborhood that damaged homes in a landslide last year.
FULL STORY...
Driver Uninjured in Solo Highway 14 Rollover Crash
Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Driver Uninjured in Solo Highway 14 Rollover Crash
A single-vehicle rollover crash off Highway 14 in Newhall prompted a response from firefighters and law enforcement Monday morning.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jan. 15: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a regular meeting on Wednesday, January 15, at the Administrative Center, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita 91350.
Jan. 15: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
CalArts Alums Score Nominations for 92nd Oscars
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences unveiled nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards Monday morning, and CalArts alums are among the nominees.
CalArts Alums Score Nominations for 92nd Oscars
Williams Begins Repairs to Failing Slope in Canyon Country
Developer Williams Homes has begun work to repair a failing slope in a Canyon Country neighborhood that damaged homes in a landslide last year.
Williams Begins Repairs to Failing Slope in Canyon Country
Driver Uninjured in Solo Highway 14 Rollover Crash
A single-vehicle rollover crash off Highway 14 in Newhall prompted a response from firefighters and law enforcement Monday morning.
Driver Uninjured in Solo Highway 14 Rollover Crash
Suspect Arrested in Valencia Chase Bank Robbery
A San Fernando man suspected of robbing the Chase Bank branch near Santa Clarita City Hall on Monday, January 6 has been apprehended by law enforcement personnel.
Suspect Arrested in Valencia Chase Bank Robbery
Appeals Court Restores SB 54, California ‘Sanctuary State’ Law
A California appeals court found Friday that the state’s so-called “sanctuary state” law barring local law enforcement from working with federal immigration agents is constitutional when applied to charter cities.
Appeals Court Restores SB 54, California ‘Sanctuary State’ Law
Shoplifting Suspect Arrested at Target Golden Valley
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a shoplifting suspect at the Target on Golden Valley Road, after the investigation of an unrelated call Sunday.
Shoplifting Suspect Arrested at Target Golden Valley
Tejon Ranch Company Sued Over Development’s Potential Impact
A proposed 12,000-unit development on property owned by the Tejon Ranch Company near California’s Grapevine community in Kern County will pose significant negative impacts to the environment, according to a lawsuit filed on Friday.
Tejon Ranch Company Sued Over Development’s Potential Impact
Today in SCV History (Jan. 13)
1847 - Gen. Andres Pico (as in Pico Canyon) surrenders to Col. John C. Fremont, effectively ending the war between U.S. and Mexico [story]
treaty table
Letter from Hart District: Special Message to the Hart Community
It has been nearly two months since that terrible day at Saugus High School. Despite the passage of time, we remain heartsick over those injured and lost. We recognize that many in our community continue to grapple with the fear and anxiety that understandably follows from such a traumatic event.
Letter from Hart District: Special Message to the Hart Community
Today in SCV History (Jan. 12)
1937 - Boeing 247 crashes at Santa Clara Divide; 5 dead, 8 injured [story]
plane crash
Today in SCV History (Jan. 11)
1963 - Abandoned SPRR Newhall Depot burns down; chilly hobos blamed [story]
ruins
CalArtians Remember John Baldessari, Founding Faculty Member
“Trailblazer,” “a gentle giant,” “witty,” “a fountain of creativity” -- just some of the adjectives from around the web describing the late artist and CalArts founding faculty member John Baldessari, who died on January 2 at the age of 88.
CalArtians Remember John Baldessari, Founding Faculty Member
92nd Oscars Production Team Welcomes Show Veterans, New Talent
Producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain on Friday announced 11 key members of the production team for the 92nd Oscars, which will air live on Sunday, February 9, on ABC.
92nd Oscars Production Team Welcomes Show Veterans, New Talent
Jan. 25: Inclusive Play Area Grand Opening at Canyon Country Park
The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to join city officials for a grand opening celebration of the Inclusive Play Area at Canyon Country Park on Saturday, January 25, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Jan. 25: Inclusive Play Area Grand Opening at Canyon Country Park
Newsom Proposes Whopping $222 Billion State Spending Plan
California Governor Gavin Newsom rolled out an ambitious $222 billion spending plan for 2020-21 that expands the state’s role in attacking a number of vexing issues, including wildfires, the housing shortage, and the ever-escalating homelessness crisis.
Newsom Proposes Whopping $222 Billion State Spending Plan
LASD Honors Academy Class 443 Graduates in Ceremony at COC
The 69 polished recruits of Academy Class 443 lined up on the stage of the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons in Valencia on Friday in what would be their final platoon formation as academy classmates.
LASD Honors Academy Class 443 Graduates in Ceremony at COC
Santa Clarita City Council: Jan. 14 Meeting Agenda
The Santa Clarita City Council has posted its Jan. 14 meeting agenda for proceedings in Council Chambers at City Hall starting at 6 p.m.
Santa Clarita City Council: Jan. 14 Meeting Agenda
Bottler of Crystal Geyser Fined $5M in Hazardous Wastewater Case
The company that produces the Crystal Geyser Natural Alpine Spring Water brand pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges of illegally storing and transporting hazardous waste created from filtering arsenic out of spring water at its facility in Olancha, California.
Bottler of Crystal Geyser Fined $5M in Hazardous Wastewater Case
Frazier Park Man ID’d as Driver Killed After Car Plunged Off Embankment
Bashir Albadawi, 73, of Frazier Park, was the driver killed in a two-car collision in Valencia on Thursday, according to officials at the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.
Frazier Park Man ID’d as Driver Killed After Car Plunged Off Embankment
Second SCV Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru Under Review, City Officials Reveal
Fast-food enthusiasts might soon have a new spot to order from as Santa Clarita has an application for a second Chick-fil-A, city officials confirmed Friday.
Second SCV Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru Under Review, City Officials Reveal
Jan. 23: Local Businesses Invited to Free Open House at Next Point
To help local manufacturers and business owners, Next Point Bearing Group will host a free open house at its Valencia office on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Jan. 23: Local Businesses Invited to Free Open House at Next Point
LA County Lauds Feds’ New ‘Family First Transition Act’
LA County's Department of Children and Family Services applauds passage of the Family First Transition Act, or FFTA, a new federal law that will help support vulnerable children and families.
LA County Lauds Feds’ New ‘Family First Transition Act’
Supes Set 2020 Greater Los Angeles Youth Homeless Count
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors officially announced the annual Greater Los Angeles Youth Homeless Count, or L.A. Youth Count, to take place from Jan. 22-31, at Tuesday’s board meeting.
Supes Set 2020 Greater Los Angeles Youth Homeless Count
%d bloggers like this: