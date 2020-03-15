Apple Stores, a Dozen Other Retail Chains Shut Doors

Uploaded: , Sunday, Mar 15, 2020

By SCVNews.com

“In our workplaces and communities, we must do all we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Apple will be temporarily closing all stores outside of Greater China until March 27 and committing $15 million to help with worldwide recovery,” Apple CEO Tim Cook announced Saturday.

Nike stores, including one in the Santa Clarita Valley, also is closing. (See separate story.)

Additional retailers in the greater Los Angeles area to announce closures include Urban Outfitters and its brands, Anthropologie and Free People; Abercrombie & Fitch and its brands, Hollister and Gilly Hicks; Everlane; Glossier; Patagonia; Reformation; Lululemon; and Lush Cosmetics.

