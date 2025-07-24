Application Period Extended for City’s Planning Commissioner Position

The city of Santa Clarita encourages interested and qualified residents to apply for an unscheduled vacancy position on the city’s Planning Commission.

The unexpired term ends Dec. 31, 2026. The deadline for submitting an application and letters of recommendation to the City Clerk’s Office has been extended to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 14.

The Planning Commission advises the City Council on matters related to development projects, property acquisition, specific plans, zoning and other planning matters. The five-member Planning Commission meets on the first and third Tuesday of the month, at 6 p.m.

Applicants must be 18-years or older and must maintain their principal residence in the city of Santa Clarita during their term of office. Online applications are available on the city’s website at SantaClarita.gov/City-Clerk/Notice-of-Vacancy/. All applicants must also submit three letters of recommendation with their application.

For more information about the city of Santa Clarita’s Commissions, visit SantaClarita.gov, or contact the City Clerk’s Office at (661) 255-4391.

