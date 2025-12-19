Applications Are Open for the Summer 2026 Lifeguard Season

Do you have a passion for swimming and a desire to make an impact in your community? The city of Santa Clarita is seeking individuals with strong customer service skills and a commitment to community engagement to join its lifeguard team.

This is a great opportunity to make a difference, promote water safety and earn competitive pay. February will have swim tryouts and interviews.

Interested applicants must be at least 16-years-old by June 1, 2026, to apply and must provide identification with proof of age on the day of the tryout. If the applicant is under the age of 18, a parent/guardian must be present on the day of the tryout. Tryout and interview dates are below:

Saturday, Feb. 7: 8–1 a.m. (Tryouts/Interviews)

Tuesday, Feb. 10: 6–8 p.m. (Tryouts)

Wednesday, Feb. 18: 6–8 p.m. (Interviews)

Saturday, Feb. 21: 8–10 a.m. (Tryouts/Interviews)

Tuesday, Feb. 24: 6–8 p.m. (Tryouts)

Thursday, Feb. 26: 3–7 p.m. (Interviews)

Saturday, Feb. 28: 8–10 a.m. (Tryouts/Interviews)

Tryouts will consist of a 400-yard (16 laps) swim which will need to be completed in eight minutes or less. If applicants successfully pass the tryout, they will be invited to interview. On dates when swim tryouts and interviews are conducted consecutively, time will be provided for applicants to shower and change.

All applications must be completed online before 10 a.m. on Feb. 28, 2026. All swim tests and interviews will be conducted at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center presented by Kaiser Permanente, 20850 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

To apply, visit SantaClarita.gov/Jobs. For more information, please call the Aquatic Center at (661) 250-3740.

Like this: Like Loading...