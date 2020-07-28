Applications Being Accepted for Women-in-Wildfire Basic Training Camp

U.S. Forest Service fire management officials are seeking thirty female candidates to attend the fourth annual 2020 Women-in-Wildfire Basic Training Camp held the third week of November. The week-long training camp is designed to introduce and prepare women for entry-level wildland firefighter jobs throughout California and surrounding states.

Led by female firefighters who have over 60 years of combined experience, this camp is structured to train women in basic firefighting techniques and fire behavior through classroom and hands-on training. Students will practice on multiple types of fire suppression equipment including Forest Service fire engines, hand tools, and advanced firing techniques. Upon completion of 40-hour training, trainees will receive their Wildland Firefighter Type 2 certification.

The camp is physically challenging for some trainees. Daily physical exercise and in field drills structured for the camp were developed to help applicants experience actual wildland field environment under the supervision of experienced women supervisors. Participants must pass the federal firefighter’s work capacity test, at the arduous-level as part of the application process.

The Women-in-Wildfire Basic Training Camp begins Monday, Nov. 16, and ends Sunday, Nov. 22. Those selected will be provided meals and will live at the Little Tujunga Hotshot base in Sylmar. Each candidate will have all training material, specialized equipment, and clothing provided.

To apply for the Women-in-Wildfire Training Camp, click [here].