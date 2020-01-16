Applications Now Available for Capital Fellows Program

SACRAMENTO – State Sen. Scott Wilk has announced applications for the 2020-2021 California Senate Fellows Program are available. The deadline to apply is Monday, Feb. 3.

“My office has been assigned a Fellow three years in a row. The program opens the door to so many opportunities that I can say first hand, upon its completion, these young people are well-prepared to flourish in any number of career paths,” said Wilk, (R-Santa Clarita).

The California Senate and the Center for California Studies at California State University, Sacramento jointly operate the Senate Fellows program.

This prestigious program provides college graduates an opportunity to work full-time on the personal or committee staff of a Senator, as well as participate in academic seminars with legislators, staff, journalists, lobbyists, and government officials. Fellows are paid a stipend of $2,794 per month along with full health, vision and dental benefits. They also earn six units of graduate credit from the California State University, Sacramento Department of Political Science.

“If you are interested in public policy and want to hit the ground running, this is an amazing opportunity,” said Wilk. “The skills learned as a fellow are invaluable and will provide a great foundation for any number of career and educational choices.”

Anyone who will be at least 20 years of age and a graduate of a four-year college or university by Sept. 1, 2020 is eligible to apply. There is no preferred major.

Those who have advanced degrees or are in mid-career are also encouraged to apply.

For more information, or to apply, visit the Senate Fellows website: https://www.csus.edu/center/center-california-studies/capital-fellows.html.

Senator Wilk represents the 21st Senate District which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor Valleys.