Applications Now Being Accepted for Open Seat on City Planning Commission

The city of Santa Clarita encourages interested and qualified residents to apply for an unscheduled vacancy position on the city’s Planning Commission. The unexpired term ends Dec. 31, 2026.

The Planning Commission advises the City Council on matters related to development projects, property acquisition, specific plans, zoning and other planning matters. The five-member Planning Commission meets on the first and third Tuesday of the month, at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at Santa Clarita City Hall.

Applicants must be 18-years or older and must maintain a principal residence in the city of Santa Clarita during the term of office.

Online applications are available on the city’s website at SantaClarita.gov/City-Clerk/Notice-of-Vacancy/.

All applicants must also submit three letters of recommendation with the application.

The deadline for submitting an application and letters of recommendation to the City Clerk’s Office is 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 24.

The unscheduled vacancy on the Santa Clarita Planning Commission was due to a request from Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste to remove Denise Lite, her appointee to the Planning Commission. The city Council voted 3-2 to honor Weste’s request during the Tuesday, July 8 Santa Clarita City Council Meeting.

For more information about the city of Santa Clarita’s Commissions, visit SantaClarita.gov, or contact the City Clerk’s Office at (661) 255-4391.

