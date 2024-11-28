Applications Now Being Accepted for Several Santa Clarita Local Appointment Vacancies

The city of Santa Clarita is encouraging interested and qualified residents to apply for several positions serving on multiple commissions.

These positions include spots on the Arts Commission, the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission; the Planning Commission; the Open Space Preservation District Financial Accountability and Audit Panel .

Two positions on each Commission/Panel will expire on December 31, 2024. Selected candidates for the Commissions/Panel will each serve four-year terms, which expire on Dec. 31, 2028.

All interested parties must apply by 5 p.m. on Dec. 19, 2024.

Applicants must be 18-years or older and maintain their principal residence in the City of Santa Clarita during their term of office; evening availability is required for all positions; and all applicants must submit three letters of recommendation with their application. Online applications are available at SantaClarita.gov/City-Clerk/Notice-Of-Vacancy/.

All three commissions, as well as the FAAP, are comprised of five members. The Arts Commission advises the City Council and City staff on arts matters, including public art, arts programs and art events throughout the community. The Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission advises the City Council and City staff on parks and public recreation matters, while the Planning Commission advises the City Council on major development projects, property acquisition, specific plans, zoning and other planning matters. The FAAP ensures that the City’s land acquisition priorities are followed, reviews fund accounts, ensures Preservation District funds are spent properly and certifies that the proposed expenditures are consistent with requirements.

For more information about the City of Santa Clarita’s Commissions and Panel, contact the City Clerk’s Office at (661) 255-4391 or visit SantaClarita.gov/City-Clerk/Notice-Of-Vacancy/.

