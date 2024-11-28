header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
November 27
1941 - Funeral for "our" Remi Nadeau, whose Canyon Country deer park became North Oaks [story]
Remi Nadeau
Applications Now Being Accepted for Several Santa Clarita Local Appointment Vacancies
| Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024
Water drop


The city of Santa Clarita is encouraging interested and qualified residents to apply for several positions serving on multiple commissions.

These positions include spots on the Arts Commission, the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission; the Planning Commission; the Open Space Preservation District Financial Accountability and Audit Panel .

Two positions on each Commission/Panel will expire on December 31, 2024. Selected candidates for the Commissions/Panel will each serve four-year terms, which expire on Dec. 31, 2028.

All interested parties must apply by 5 p.m. on Dec. 19, 2024.

Applicants must be 18-years or older and maintain their principal residence in the City of Santa Clarita during their term of office; evening availability is required for all positions; and all applicants must submit three letters of recommendation with their application. Online applications are available at SantaClarita.gov/City-Clerk/Notice-Of-Vacancy/.

All three commissions, as well as the FAAP, are comprised of five members. The Arts Commission advises the City Council and City staff on arts matters, including public art, arts programs and art events throughout the community. The Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission advises the City Council and City staff on parks and public recreation matters, while the Planning Commission advises the City Council on major development projects, property acquisition, specific plans, zoning and other planning matters. The FAAP ensures that the City’s land acquisition priorities are followed, reviews fund accounts, ensures Preservation District funds are spent properly and certifies that the proposed expenditures are consistent with requirements.

For more information about the City of Santa Clarita’s Commissions and Panel, contact the City Clerk’s Office at (661) 255-4391 or visit SantaClarita.gov/City-Clerk/Notice-Of-Vacancy/.
Dec. 7: Sweet Adventures Await at the Santa Clarita Public Library’s 17th Annual Family Literacy Festival

Dec. 5: A Night of Narrative, Holiday Story Songs

Volunteer Hub: Connecting Volunteers with Local Causes

Dec.6: Skate Into the Holidays at Fourth Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony

UPDATED: Public Health Warns Against Consuming Recalled Raw Milk – H5 Bird Flu Detected in Raw Milk Sold in Los Angeles County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is advising people to avoid consuming raw milk the has been voluntarily recalled by Raw Farm, LLC due to a detection of H5 bird flu virus in a sample of milk sold in retail stores in Los Angeles County.
Caribbean Princess Arrives in Port Canaveral for First-Ever Season of Cruises
Princess Cruises, famously known as “The Love Boat,” celebrated the highly anticipated arrival of Caribbean Princess in Port Canaveral today, marking the launch of a new season of Caribbean cruises from this convenient Central Florida homeport.
Applications Now Being Accepted for Several Santa Clarita Local Appointment Vacancies
The city of Santa Clarita is encouraging interested and qualified residents to apply for several positions serving on multiple commissions.  
DACC to Conduct Pet Licensing Efforts in Unincorporated L.A. County
Officers from the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control will be conducting field pet licensing efforts in the unincorporated area of Castaic beginning on Jan. 2, 2025.
Amado Lecture to Explore Twentieth-Century Jewish Children’s Literature
Miriam Udel, associate professor of German studies, and London Evans, director of the Tam Institute of Jewish Studies at Emory University, will discuss how to “build good kids” on Monday, Dec. 2, as part of the 12th annual Maurice Amado Foundation Lecture in Jewish Ethics.
Dec. 7: Sweet Adventures Await at the Santa Clarita Public Library’s 17th Annual Family Literacy Festival
 Get ready for a sweet day of fun at the 17th annual Family Literacy Festival at the Santa Clarita Public Library, Old Town Newhall Branch, on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 
CSUN’s Wind Ensemble to Perform Holiday Concert for State Prisoners
Music can transform lives, help people deal with stress and overcome trauma. At its most basic level, it can temporarily transport a listener from the mundane circumstances of their lives to a world filled with joy and beauty.
Wilk Awards $5,000 Grant to Excelsior Charter Schools
Senator Scott Wilk presented a $5,000 Barona Education Grant to Excelsior Charter Schools to fund a new lending closet at the School of Business and Innovation, which will provide essential clothing, hygiene products, and supplies for foster and homeless youth.
Dec. 5: A Night of Narrative, Holiday Story Songs
Robert Morgan Fisher will present A Night of Narrative: Holiday Story Songs on Thursday, Dec. 5 from 8-10 p.m. at The Main, 24266 Main St., Newhall.
Jan. 5: Nest Healing Art Studio
Registration is still open for the next session of Nest Healing Art Studio, to be held on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025 at ARTree Community Arts Center, 22508 6th St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321. Session runs from 2-3 p.m.
Free Mattress Recycling for Santa Clarita Residents
Residential customers in Santa Clarita can properly dispose of their unwanted mattresses and box springs at no additional cost. These items, not to exceed two pieces per visit per day, may be dropped off at the Burrtec facility located at 26000 Springbrook Road, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the third Saturday of the month from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Today in SCV History (Nov. 27)
1941 - Funeral for "our" Remi Nadeau, whose Canyon Country deer park became North Oaks [story]
Supes Vote to Explore Creation of New L.A. County Homelessness Department
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 on Tuesday, Nov. 26, to supporting a motion to evaluate the feasibility of instituting a new department to spearhead the county’s efforts to tackle homelessness.
Two CalArtians Nominated for 2025 Grammys
The California Institute of the Arts boasts two artists with CalArts connections earning spots on the Recording Academy list of nominees for the 67th annual Grammy Awards.
Dec. 21: PAC Presents America’s Got Talent’s Don McMillan Show
The Performing Arts Center will host America's Got Talent top 12 finalist comedian Don McMillan's show, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Caltrans Warns of Delays Due to Record Thanksgiving Holiday Travel
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists to be extra cautious as a record number of Southern California residents are expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Dec. 8: Sierra Hillbillies Present ‘Ugly Sweater Square Dance’
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club invites all to a Ugly Sweater themed Square Dance, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2-5 p.m. at Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA.
Volunteer Hub: Connecting Volunteers with Local Causes
The Santa Clarita Volunteer Hub is a one-stop shop for promoting volunteerism in the community. It connects local non-profits and volunteers who want to offer their time, skills and talents to a good cause.
Recalled Raw Milk Was Sold in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is warning residents to avoid consuming voluntarily recalled raw milk due to a detection of H5 bird flu virus in a retail sample. Many retailers in Los Angeles may have sold recalled raw milk that may be contaminated with H5 bird flu virus.
TMU Women’s Volleyball Wins NAIA Opening Round Match
In a three-set sweep, The Master's University women's volleyball team advanced out of the opening round of the NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship Tournament over the Benedictine (KS) Ravens Saturday night, Nov. 23 in The MacArthur Center.
Dec. 1: County Landmarks Light Up in Red for World AIDS Day
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will join in marking the 36th annual World AIDS Day on Dec. 1.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Investigating Stevenson Ranch Burglaries
Deputies and investigators with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are currently investigating a series of burglaries reported in the Stevenson Ranch community over the span of one week.
Dec.6: Skate Into the Holidays at Fourth Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony
Join the city of Santa Clarita for the Fourth annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, powered by FivePoint | Valencia, 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia, CA 91355 on Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.
Nov. 30: Small Business Saturday Promotes ‘Shop Local’
As official Neighborhood Champions for the 6th year, the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce encourages everyone to embrace the spirit of the holiday season by supporting local small businesses on Small Business Saturday, an annual event founded by American Express, now celebrating its 15th anniversary. This year, the event takes place on Saturday, Nov. 30 (all day).
