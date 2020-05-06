Applications Now Open for CSUN Cares for Students Grants

Eligible California State University, Northridge students can now apply for and access grants — made possible by the CARES Act passed last month by Congress — to alleviate the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CSUN received approximately $44 million from the CARES Act, with half of the funds going to partially offset financial losses incurred when the campus transitioned mid-semester to a virtual learning environment. The other half of the funds are designated for student support, which is expected to assist as many as 30,000 potentially eligible CSUN students.

“The CSUN Cares for Students Grants are intended to help with student expenses related to COVID-19, including course materials and technology, as well as food, housing, health care and childcare and/or other personal costs,” said CSUN President Dianne F. Harrison. “It is my hope that every eligible student with need will be able to access these emergency funds and continue their progress toward earning their degrees.”

To be eligible for a CSUN Cares for Students Grant, a student must be currently enrolled at CSUN in an undergraduate, graduate or professional program; be eligible to receive federal financial aid; and not be enrolled in a completely online degree program. Last Friday, CSUN President Dianne F. Harrison sent an email to each eligible student with information on how to apply. The deadline for priority consideration is May 15.

The typical grant amount will range from $308 to $968, with the largest grants going to students with no expected financial support from their families due to household income. Grant amounts for students enrolled part time will be half the amount of grants for students enrolled full time. Students may accept their pre-determined grant amount, or provide an explanation and supporting documentation to receive consideration for a higher amount.

The timeline for disbursement of the grants will depend on the number of applications received within the priority application period.

“I want to assure everyone that we are working to efficiently and quickly distribute the grants,” Harrison said. “Across the university, we are committed to the continued success of our students. It is my sincere hope that the CSUN Cares for Students Grant will help provide our students with support they need during this truly historic and difficult time.”