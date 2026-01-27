Applications Open for Zonta Young Women in Leadership Award

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley has announced that applications are now open for the 2026 Zonta Young Women in Leadership Award. This program recognizes young women who have demonstrated a strong commitment to volunteerism, leadership in school or community service activities, and dedication to advancing the status of women and girls locally and worldwide.

The Young Women in Leadership Award is part of Zonta International’s long-standing effort to encourage future leaders who are working to build a better world for women and girls. Applicants aged 16-19 on April 1st of each year, studying at a secondary school, college or university in a Zonta district (or who are studying elsewhere but are citizens of a Zonta country at the time of application) are eligible and encouraged to apply. Through one application, eligible students have the opportunity to be considered for a local award offered by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley as well as one of 37 international awards of $5,000 each.

Applications must be submitted to the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley by Feb. 24, 2026. Students can email their completed materials to ywla@scvzonta.org. Additional program information and application materials are available at https://www.scvzonta.org/zonta-young-women-in-leadership-award/.

About Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley

Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is part of Zonta International, a global organization dedicated to empowering women through service and advocacy. The Zonta Young Women in Leadership Award is one of many programs for women and girls sponsored by the Zonta Club of SCV. This award (also formerly known as the Young Women in Public Affairs Award) is funded by contributions to the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley Foundation. Over the last 20 years, the Zonta Club of SCV has provided over $35,000 in awards to young women through this program. To learn more about how the Zonta Club of SCV is building a better world for women and girls, visit www.scvzonta.org.

Like this: Like Loading...