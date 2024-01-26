header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 26
1990 - "Duplicates" premieres at L.A. Phil; concerto by CalArts Music School dean Mel Powell wins Pulitzer Prize [story]
Mel Powell
Applicants Sought for City Parks, Rec Commissioner
| Friday, Jan 26, 2024
parks and rec

The city of Santa Clarita encourages interested and qualified residents to apply for an unscheduled vacancy position on the city’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission. The unexpired term ends Dec. 31, 2026.

The Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission advises the City Council on matters related to city park facilities, recreational offerings, as well as community classes and programs. The commission often addresses issues such as maintaining and expanding park facilities, the development of trails and open space for public use and providing programs that educate and empower the city’s youth to make positive choices.

Applicants must be 18-years or older and must maintain their principal residence in the city of Santa Clarita during their term of office. Evening availability is also required. Online applications are available on the city’s website at SantaClarita.gov/City-Clerk/Notice-of-Vacancy. All applicants must also submit three letters of recommendation with their application.

The deadline for submitting an application and letters of recommendation to the City Clerk’s Office is 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15.

For more information about the city of Santa Clarita’s Commissions, visit SantaClarita.gov, or call the City Clerk’s Office at (661) 255-4391.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Applicants Sought for City Parks, Rec Commissioner

Applicants Sought for City Parks, Rec Commissioner
Friday, Jan 26, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita encourages interested and qualified residents to apply for an unscheduled vacancy position on the city’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission. The unexpired term ends Dec. 31, 2026.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Arts Releases Augmented Reality Arts App

Santa Clarita Arts Releases Augmented Reality Arts App
Friday, Jan 26, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the launch of its innovative augmented reality (AR) app, revolutionizing the way art enthusiasts experience and engage with art. Explore Old Town Newhall and view temporary public art through a new lens.
FULL STORY...

City Invites Applications for Animal Care Grants

City Invites Applications for Animal Care Grants
Friday, Jan 26, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the launch of the Animal Care Grant Program, a new initiative to provide direct financial assistance to non-profit organizations that serve the city’s animal population.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 29: City Council to Discuss Fiscal Year 2024-25 Budget

Jan. 29: City Council to Discuss Fiscal Year 2024-25 Budget
Thursday, Jan 25, 2024
The Santa Clarita City Council Budget Committee will be meeting Monday, Jan. 29, at 2 p.m. in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall.
FULL STORY...

Thirteen Productions Currently Filming in SCV

Thirteen Productions Currently Filming in SCV
Monday, Jan 22, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of 13 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 22 - Sunday, Jan. 28.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
County Offers Every Body Explores Program
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is inviting community members to participate in the Every Body Explores program where Santa Clarita Valley residents can experience the beauty of nature.
County Offers Every Body Explores Program
Barger to Host Public Forum on Skilled Nursing Facilities
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will host a special public meeting focused on the oversight, care and management of skilled nursing facilities in Los Angeles County.
Barger to Host Public Forum on Skilled Nursing Facilities
Canyons Promise Now Accepting Applications
The Canyons Promise program at College of the Canyons is now accepting sign-up forms for the 2024-25 academic year.
Canyons Promise Now Accepting Applications
Applicants Sought for City Parks, Rec Commissioner
The city of Santa Clarita encourages interested and qualified residents to apply for an unscheduled vacancy position on the city’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission. The unexpired term ends Dec. 31, 2026.
Applicants Sought for City Parks, Rec Commissioner
Feb. 2-4: ‘Rev’ on Stage at Curtain Call Performing Arts
Hope Theatre Arts will present “Rev” live onstage at Canyon Country’s Curtain Call Performing Arts Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 2, 3 and 4.
Feb. 2-4: ‘Rev’ on Stage at Curtain Call Performing Arts
March 23: Annual St. Francis Dam Tour Tickets on Sale
Tickets are now on sale for the annual tour of the ruins of the St. Francis Dam, presented by the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society. The tour will be held Saturday, March 23.
March 23: Annual St. Francis Dam Tour Tickets on Sale
Marsha McLean | The Importance of Emergency Preparedness in the New Year
As someone who experienced the 1994 earthquake at our home in Santa Clarita and as someone who participated in the city’s inaugural Emergency Preparedness Program as a trainer, I can attest to how valuable it was to be prepared for a disaster.
Marsha McLean | The Importance of Emergency Preparedness in the New Year
Santa Clarita Arts Releases Augmented Reality Arts App
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the launch of its innovative augmented reality (AR) app, revolutionizing the way art enthusiasts experience and engage with art. Explore Old Town Newhall and view temporary public art through a new lens.
Santa Clarita Arts Releases Augmented Reality Arts App
Outpost Media Presents ‘At Home at the Zoo’ at The MAIN
Outpost Media presents “At Home at the Zoo,” a new production that kicks off on Friday, Feb. 9, at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321, in Old Town Newhall. Don’t miss one of the seven showings of this classic production, that has nothing to do with wild animals.
Outpost Media Presents ‘At Home at the Zoo’ at The MAIN
City Invites Applications for Animal Care Grants
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the launch of the Animal Care Grant Program, a new initiative to provide direct financial assistance to non-profit organizations that serve the city’s animal population.
City Invites Applications for Animal Care Grants
Today in SCV History (Jan. 26)
1990 - "Duplicates" premieres at L.A. Phil; concerto by CalArts Music School dean Mel Powell wins Pulitzer Prize [story]
Mel Powell
Tom Frew, ex-Historical Society Leader, Dies at 94
Beloved Newhall community leader Thomas McNaughton Frew IV, 94, died Jan. 12 in Camarillo.
Tom Frew, ex-Historical Society Leader, Dies at 94
TMU Announces Renaming of English Department
The Department of English at The Master’s University has been renamed to the Department of Arts & Letters.
TMU Announces Renaming of English Department
Samuel Dixon’s Diabetes Prevention Program Recognized Nationally
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. is once again proud to announce that its diabetes prevention program (DPP) has received CDC Full Plus Recognition for their National Diabetes Prevention lifestyle change program.
Samuel Dixon’s Diabetes Prevention Program Recognized Nationally
COC Names Vanessa Zavala, Joshua Barnett Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Vanessa Zavala (women's basketball) and Joshua Barnett (men's basketball) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Jan. 15-20.
COC Names Vanessa Zavala, Joshua Barnett Athletes of the Week
CalArts Alum Earns Oscar Nod for Best Animated Feature
Actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid announced the nominees Tuesday for the 96th annual Academy Awards, recognizing excellence in the film industry across 23 categories.
CalArts Alum Earns Oscar Nod for Best Animated Feature
Kathleen Nicely Appointed CalArts’ Senior VP for Advancement
California Institute of the Arts announced the appointment of Kathleen (Katie) Nicely as its new Senior Vice President for Advancement.
Kathleen Nicely Appointed CalArts’ Senior VP for Advancement
TMU Music Grad Wins Big in Composition Competitions
It’s been a big year for Christopher Enloe (’18). He has won three prizes in composition competitions, received a commission to compose an organ piece and been invited to advise the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.
TMU Music Grad Wins Big in Composition Competitions
Jan. 29: City Council to Discuss Fiscal Year 2024-25 Budget
The Santa Clarita City Council Budget Committee will be meeting Monday, Jan. 29, at 2 p.m. in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall.
Jan. 29: City Council to Discuss Fiscal Year 2024-25 Budget
Feb. 19: Artist Alex Schaefer Oil Demo at Barnes & Noble
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association as it hosts an oil demonstration by Alex Schaefer Monday, Feb. 19, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Barnes and Noble, located at 23630 Valencia Blvd in Valencia.
Feb. 19: Artist Alex Schaefer Oil Demo at Barnes & Noble
Family Promise Announces Organizational Changes
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley, a local nonprofit whose mission is to transform lives of families at-risk of or currently experiencing homelessness, announced some staff changes to its organization.
Family Promise Announces Organizational Changes
State Approves Santa Clara River Groundwater Sustainability Plan
IIn a letter dated Jan. 18, 2024, the California Department of Water Resources’ Sustainable Groundwater Management Office notified the Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency that the Groundwater Sustainability Plan for the Santa Clara River Valley – Santa Clara River Valley East Subbasin has been approved.
State Approves Santa Clara River Groundwater Sustainability Plan
Sheriff Luna Chairs Child Abuse Council
The Inter-Agency Council on Child Abuse and Neglect hosted its annual Policy Committee Meeting on Thursday.
Sheriff Luna Chairs Child Abuse Council
SR-14 Lane Closures Announced
The California Department of Transportation  has scheduled lane closures on the northbound and southbound State Route 14 between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster, closing up to three lanes.
SR-14 Lane Closures Announced
SCVNews.com