Applicants Sought for City Parks, Rec Commissioner

The city of Santa Clarita encourages interested and qualified residents to apply for an unscheduled vacancy position on the city’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission. The unexpired term ends Dec. 31, 2026.

The Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission advises the City Council on matters related to city park facilities, recreational offerings, as well as community classes and programs. The commission often addresses issues such as maintaining and expanding park facilities, the development of trails and open space for public use and providing programs that educate and empower the city’s youth to make positive choices.

Applicants must be 18-years or older and must maintain their principal residence in the city of Santa Clarita during their term of office. Evening availability is also required. Online applications are available on the city’s website at SantaClarita.gov/City-Clerk/Notice-of-Vacancy. All applicants must also submit three letters of recommendation with their application.

The deadline for submitting an application and letters of recommendation to the City Clerk’s Office is 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15.

For more information about the city of Santa Clarita’s Commissions, visit SantaClarita.gov, or call the City Clerk’s Office at (661) 255-4391.

