Apply for Disaster CalFresh and Receive Food Assistance Before February 19

After the significant challenges due to the Palisades, Eaton, Hughes and other wildfires in the region, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo is working to ensure access to the vital resources needed now and in the months to come.

Disaster CalFresh, a critical program that provides temporary food assistance for households affected by disasters, can help bridge the gap for families who may be struggling to afford essential groceries due to these recent events.

Households who qualify for Disaster CalFresh will be issued an EBT card with a benefit of $292, which can be used to buy food.

Here is some key information about Disaster CalFresh:

Check Eligibility:

-To be eligible, applicants must have lived or worked in, or have been displaced or evacuated from, eligible zip codes and experienced one of the following:

-Lost wages or income because of the natural disaster

-Have had your home or place of employment damaged

-Have disaster-related costs (including lost food, evacuation expenses)

-Cannot access savings or checking accounts

-Eligibility is based on income and disaster-related expenses. Applicants may qualify if they experienced loss of income, damage to property, or disaster-related expenses, even if they do not normally qualify for regular CalFresh benefits. Find out more about income limits and the disaster gross ncome limit.

-For those that are currently receiving CalFresh, they are not eligible for Disaster CalFresh but will receive an additional benefit on their EBT card if they lived in one of the eligible zip codes. Those who did not already get it, contact LA DPSS.

How to Apply

-Applicants may apply for Disaster CalFresh by phone or in person at LA DPSS. Those who have been evacuated or displaced to another county may apply for D-CalFresh with LA DPSS. In most cases, they will receive benefits within three days.

-To apply via phone, you can call (866) 488-8482.

-Applicants who would like to apply in person can view their closest LA DPSS office here.

-College students are eligible.

-No social security number is required.

Application Window

-There is a short application window. In order to get Disaster CalFresh, apply between Feb. 10 to Feb. 19.

