February 12
1879 - Mint Canyon School District organized (merged into Sulphur Springs Union in 1944) [story]
Mint Canyon School
Apply for Disaster CalFresh and Receive Food Assistance Before February 19
| Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
Water drop


After the significant challenges due to the Palisades, Eaton, Hughes and other wildfires in the region, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo is working to ensure access to the vital resources needed now and in the months to come.

Disaster CalFresh, a critical program that provides temporary food assistance for households affected by disasters, can help bridge the gap for families who may be struggling to afford essential groceries due to these recent events.

Households who qualify for Disaster CalFresh will be issued an EBT card with a benefit of $292, which can be used to buy food.

Here is some key information about Disaster CalFresh:

Check Eligibility:

-To be eligible, applicants must have lived or worked in, or have been displaced or evacuated from, eligible zip codes and experienced one of the following:

-Lost wages or income because of the natural disaster

-Have had your home or place of employment damaged

-Have disaster-related costs (including lost food, evacuation expenses)

-Cannot access savings or checking accounts

-Eligibility is based on income and disaster-related expenses. Applicants may qualify if they experienced loss of income, damage to property, or disaster-related expenses, even if they do not normally qualify for regular CalFresh benefits. Find out more about income limits and the disaster gross ncome limit.

-For those that are currently receiving CalFresh, they are not eligible for Disaster CalFresh but will receive an additional benefit on their EBT card if they lived in one of the eligible zip codes. Those who did not already get it, contact LA DPSS.

How to Apply

-Applicants may apply for Disaster CalFresh by phone or in person at LA DPSS. Those who have been evacuated or displaced to another county may apply for D-CalFresh with LA DPSS. In most cases, they will receive benefits within three days.

-To apply via phone, you can call (866) 488-8482.

-Applicants who would like to apply in person can view their closest LA DPSS office here.

-College students are eligible.

-No social security number is required.

Application Window

-There is a short application window. In order to get Disaster CalFresh, apply between Feb. 10 to Feb.  19.
Feb. 22: Helen Hunt Jackson Returns to Rancho Camulos Reenactment
Experience Helen Hunt Jackson’s Jan. 23, 1882 visit to Rancho Camulos which inspired her to include this vestige of the Californio lifestyle as one of the settings for her novel Ramona.
Weather Alert: Prepare For And Stay Safe During Rainy Weather
The National Weather Service has issued a high-risk alert for significant road flooding and burn scar debris flows in areas recently affected by fires.
Feb. 19: Chamber Hosts After Hours Mixer at FastSigns Santa Clarita
Connect with local business owners and industry leaders at 2025's second Business After Hours Mixer.
Apply for Disaster CalFresh and Receive Food Assistance Before February 19
After the significant challenges due to the Palisades, Eaton, Hughes and other wildfires in the region, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo is working to ensure access to the vital resources needed now and in the months to come.
L.A. County One-Stop Rebuilding Shop Now Serving Eaton Fire Survivors
A one-stop rebuilding shop established by Los Angeles County to help Eaton Fire survivors’ recovery efforts opened its doors this week and is now serving the public. 
Feb. 14: Glide Into Valentine’s Day Fun at The Cube’s Sweetheart Skate
Celebrate Valentine’s Day in the coziest way, bundled up at The Cube, Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, for a romantic Sweetheart Skate.
College of the Canyons Foundation to Honor Marlee Lauffer with 2025 Silver Spur Award
The College of the Canyons Foundation has named Marlee Means Lauffer as the recipient of the prestigious 2025 Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of her longtime support of the college and community service in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Feb. 13: Jersey Mike’s All-Day Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch
Jersey Mike’s is hosting an all-day fundraiser, at all seven Santa Clarita Valley locations, for Carousel Ranch’s 11th Annual “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” Campaign.
Mustangs Finish Mid-Pack to Begin Spring Season
The Master's University men's and women's golf teams began their spring season in the West Coast Classic, hosted by Lewis & Clark College at Victoria Club in Riverside Tuesday, Feb. 11. Both squads finished their respective tournaments in the middle of the pack, with the men's team finishing in sixth and the women's team finishing in fifth.
Mustangs Blaze Bright at Sunshine Open
The track and field teams for The Master's University stepped back on the line on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Sunshine Open Invitational in Santa Barbara. Multiple school records fell and qualifying times were hit in the Mustangs' second meet of the 2025 indoor season.
Canyons Earns First Win, 5-4 over Ventura
College of the Canyons women's tennis began Western State Conference play by claiming its first victory, a 5-4 result over visiting Ventura College on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the Cougar Courts.
Public Health Advisory for Those Residing Near Burned Structures
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is reminding residents about the dangers associated with fire debris and issuing a Public Health Advisory for individuals residing within 250 yards of a burned structure or parcel within or near the Palisades and Eaton burn areas.
Feb. 13: NWS Issues Flash Flood Watch for SCV
The National Weather Service has issued a flash food watch for the Santa Clarita Valley on Thursday, Feb. 13. The watch is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday night. Rain is expected throughout Southern California.
Big Fourth Quarter Gives Lady Mustangs the Win
The Master's University women's basketball team scored 28 points in the fourth quarter and held Benedictine Mesa to just 11 to come from behind and beat the Redhawks 70-58 Saturday, Feb. 8 in The MacArthur Center.
Feb. 13: Arts Commission Agenda Includes Sidewalk Poetry, City Events
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission Feb. 13 meeting agenda includes overviews of the 2026 Sidewalk Poetry project and city of Santa Clarita 2025 events schedule.
Mustangs Split Doubleheader with Warriors
The Master's University baseball team split a pair of games Friday, Feb. 7 with the Westcliff Warriors at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
Canyons Wins Second Straight Conference Tourney
College of the Canyons men's golf won a second straight conference tournament while seeing all five scoring players finish top-10 in the individual standings at River Ridge Golf Club in Oxnard on Monday, Feb. 10.
Stevenson Ranch Burglary Suspects Sought
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station is looking for the individuals who committed a residential burglary in Stevenson Ranch.
Tri-Union Seafoods Issues Recall of Canned Tuna Due to Botulism Risk
The Federal Food and Drug Administration has announced Tri-Union Seafoods in El Segundo has made the decision to voluntarily recall select lots of canned tuna products sold under the Genova brand name in California.
Feb. 26: Unincorporated Area of Newhall Targeted for Pet Licensing
Officers from the county of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control will be conducting field animal licensing efforts in the unincorporated areas of Newhall (91381) in the Santa Clarita Valley beginning Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Santa Clarita Voices Podcast Episode Three Released by City
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the release of the third episode of Santa Clarita Voices, the city’s official podcast that highlights the stories, experiences and conversations from city leaders, businesses and organizations.
Parks Grant to Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians
Parks California and California State Parks have announced grants to 31 organizations throughout California, including the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians, totaling more than $1 million to improve access to state parks and create memorable nature experiences.
McChrystal Group Selected to Review County Emergency Alert, Evacuation
Los Angeles County has selected the McChrystal Group to conduct an independent review of the evacuation policies and emergency alert notification systems utilized by the county and its partners in responding to the Palisades and Eaton Fires.
