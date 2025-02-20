Apply Now for Summer Jobs at the City of Santa Clarita

Looking for a job? The city of Santa Clarita is hiring enthusiastic and dedicated individuals to join its team for the summer.

Currently, the city is offering part-time positions at the Newhall Community Center, Canyon Country Community Center and Camp Clarita program. These roles provide an opportunity to engage with the community, develop leadership skills and make a positive impact on youth while gaining valuable work experience.

The community centers provide enriching programs, recreational activities and educational workshops for residents of all ages. Summer employees will assist with programming for youth and teens, helping to create a fun and engaging environment through activities including arts, outdoor water games and more. Available positions include various recreation leader roles.

Camp Clarita, the city’s summer day camp, provides fun-filled experiences for children through structured activities such as arts and crafts, games and field trips. Camp staff work closely with campers to ensure a safe, enjoyable and memorable summer for all. Available positions include Camp Counselors, Recreation Leaders and Camp Assistant Directors.

Interested applicants must be at least high school seniors by the fall of 2025. These summer positions provide an excellent opportunity for students and early-career professionals to gain experience in recreation, leadership and public service while enjoying a dynamic and fun-filled work environment.

To learn more about any of these positions or to apply, visit SantaClarita.gov/Jobs.

