August 7
1901 - Giant meteor seen over SCV skies; possibly makes landfall in Bouquet-Texas canyon area [story]
meteor
Sept. 18: Apply Now for the 2024 SCV Water Academy
| Wednesday, Aug 7, 2024
Water drop


Enrollment is now open for the SCV Water Academy, an exclusive and complimentary educational experience exclusively for Santa Clarita Valley residents.

Immerse yourself in firsthand knowledge about SCV Water and learn from industry experts through dynamic, face-to-face sessions.
“We designed the SCV Water Academy to be a unique and engaging way for residents to connect with and understand their water service,” said Communications Manager Kevin Strauss. “This program offers a comprehensive look into our operations and gives participants a chance to interact directly with our team to see the behind-the-scenes efforts that ensure high-quality water for our community.”
Participants will gain an insider’s perspective on SCV Water’s:
-History and Organization
– Infrastructure and Facilities
– Water Supply and Quality
– Critical Water Issues
Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to take an in-depth tour of the E. G. “Jerry” Gladbach Water Treatment Plant.
Ready to participate? Ensure you’re 18 or above, residing or working within the SCV Water service area, and ready to fully engage in all four sessions. Space is limited.
Session Schedule:
– Wednesdays, Sept. 18, 25, and Oct. 2, 5 – 8 p.m.
– Saturday, Oct. 5, 8:30 – 11 a.m.

Apply by Sept.  12, 2024, to be considered for the Academy. For more information, visit the website. For specific questions about the Water Academy, email Senior Public Affairs Specialist Laura Gallegos at lgallegos@scvwa.org





