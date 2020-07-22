[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Appointments Available at County COVID-19 Testing Sites Including COC
| Wednesday, Jul 22, 2020
testing sites

Appointments are available this week and weekend at county-operated COVID-19 testing sites including College of the Canyons, according to Los Angeles County Public Health officials announced Wednesday.

As the need for COVID-19 testing continues to rise, the county and the city of Los Angeles are working together to ensure and expand testing capacity at current sites.

Due to this expansion, county- and city-operated testing sites have a combined capacity to test more than 140,000 people.

Since launching free testing in March, the city and county have provided 1.2 million tests to Angelenos.

Los Angeles County will launch three new testing sites next week to expand access to high-need areas including Montebello, South Gate and Panorama City.

The city of Los Angeles last week opened a new site at the VA Parking Lot 15, at Jackie Robinson Stadium.

“Our communities of color have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 due to decades of systemic inequities and this is unacceptable,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis.

“While a county testing site may ask for insurance information in order to recover costs, no one will be turned away for being uninsured,” Solis said.

“We will not allow financial barriers or immigration status to get in the way of access to COVID-19 testing,” she said. “With today’s announcement of these new testing sites, we are demonstrating that L.A. County continues to equitably distribute resources to make sure historically underinvested communities do not continue to bear the brunt of this crisis.”

“Testing helps us track this virus, stop its spread, and saves lives, so it’s imperative that Los Angeles continue delivering more tests than ever and deploying mobile testing to hard-hit communities,” said Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti.

“Scaling up our testing system is only one piece of a larger puzzle — we still need everyone to do their part: wear a mask, wash your hands, maintain your distance, stay home when you can, and when a county contact tracer calls, please pick up and be a part of containing this pandemic,” he said.

Appointments are available at the following county-operated sites this week, with an additional 1,000 appointments being added this weekend:

* Bellflower City Hall – 16600 Civic Center Drive, Bellflower, CA 90706

* Charles R. Drew University Campus – 1731 E 120th St. Los Angeles, CA 90059

* College of the Canyons – 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355

* East LA College – 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park, CA 91754

* Pomona Fairplex Gate 17 – 1101 W. McKinley Ave. Pomona, CA 91768

* San Gabriel Valley Airport – 4233 Santa Anita Ave., El Monte, CA 91731

* The Forum – 3900 W. Manchester Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90305

* Beach Cities Health District – 514 N Prospect Ave., Redondo Beach, CA 90277

* Palmdale Hammack Center – 815 E Avenue Q6, Palmdale CA 93550

Appointments are available at the following city-operated sites this week:

* Dodger Stadium, Lot 1 – 1101 Scott Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012

* Hansen Dam Recreation Center – 11770 Foothill Blvd., Lake View Terrace, Ca 91342 (Osborne St. entrance)

* Crenshaw Christian Center – 7901 S. Vermont Ave, LA, Ca 90044

* VA Parking Lot 15 (Jackie Robinson Stadium) – 100 Constitution Ave, LA, Ca 900951

* Lincoln Park Recreation Center – 3501 Valley Blvd. Los Angeles, Ca 90031

* Carbon Health – Echo Park – 2110 Sunset Blvd Suite M, Los Angeles, CA 90026

* West Valley/Warner Center – 6097 Canoga Ave. Woodland Hills, Ca 91367

* Kedren Community Health Center – 4211 S. Avalon Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90011

Three new county-operated testing sites will begin to offer appointment availability starting next week:

* South Gate Park – 4900 Southern Ave., South Gate, CA 90280 – opening Monday July 27th

* Montebello Civic Center ­-1600 W. Beverly Blvd., Montebello, CA 90640 – opening Tuesday July 28th

* Panorama City – 14665 Roscoe Blvd, Panorama City, CA 91402 – opening on Wednesday July 29th

By the end of next week, these additional sites will have the capacity to test almost 2,000 residents a day, five days a week.

The city of Los Angeles is also continuing to deploy mobile testing units to communities with a high need for testing. This week, the City will test residents in the Nickerson Gardens housing development and in the Boyle Heights neighborhood.

COVID-19 testing is also offered at select CVS, Rite-Aid, Federally Qualified Health Clinics, and Los Angeles County Department of Health Services-operated health centers.

If you think you need a test
Please first call your doctor. Testing is best done by a healthcare provider, so they can monitor your care.

Testing at all county and city-operated sites is prioritized for people with COVID-19 symptoms, people working or living in places such as skilled nursing facilities, group homes and residential care facilities, persons experiencing homelessness, and people who were in close contact with someone with COVID-19.

Testing is available to all residents at city sites, with or without symptoms. Limited testing is also available at county sites for some asymptomatic individuals. More information on criteria can be found by clicking here.

Testing availability is subject to change and testing is by appointment only. Please visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/ or coronavirus.lacity.org/testing for the full list of testing sites and the most up-to-date information on availability.
Princess Cruises Extends Pause of Global Ship Operations
Wednesday, Jul 22, 2020
Princess Cruises Extends Pause of Global Ship Operations
Princess Cruises is extending its pause in cruise operations due to the continued progression of COVID-19 and related decisions of various government, health authorities, and airlines regarding travel restrictions, the Valencia-based company announced Wednesday.
FULL STORY...
Mission San Gabriel Fire Sparks Sadness, and a Reckoning
Wednesday, Jul 22, 2020
Mission San Gabriel Fire Sparks Sadness, and a Reckoning
A recent fire that badly damaged the Mission San Gabriel church in Southern California has brought to the surface 250-year-old sins of Spain and the Catholic Church — part of the complicated and often painful past woven into the fabric of the Golden State.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Santa Clarita Receives $18.3M in CARES Act Funds for Transit Services
Santa Clarita has received a portion of $25 billion grant funding specific to aiding local governments’ transit services affected by the COVID-19 crisis, federal transit officials announced Monday.
Santa Clarita Receives $18.3M in CARES Act Funds for Transit Services
Hart District Likely to Proceed with Sequoia Move; Parents Express Concerns
While William S. Hart Union High School District officials have said they’re likely to move forward with the plan, a number of parents from the small, yet niche Sequoia School expressed concerns over the district’s plan to move the campus to Castaic High School.
Hart District Likely to Proceed with Sequoia Move; Parents Express Concerns
Supes Ask State to Improve Distance Learning for L.A. County Youth
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a motion authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Mark Ridley-Thomas to ask the state of California to provide additional support for students impacted by distance learning.
Supes Ask State to Improve Distance Learning for L.A. County Youth
Mission San Gabriel Fire Sparks Sadness, and a Reckoning
A recent fire that badly damaged the Mission San Gabriel church in Southern California has brought to the surface 250-year-old sins of Spain and the Catholic Church — part of the complicated and often painful past woven into the fabric of the Golden State.
Mission San Gabriel Fire Sparks Sadness, and a Reckoning
Scam Alert: Beware of Bogus COVID-19 Contact Tracers
Scammers are posing as contact tracers to get your personal identifying info, such as Social Security numbers, or financial info like your bank account number, Los Angeles County Consumer & Business Affairs officials warned.
Scam Alert: Beware of Bogus COVID-19 Contact Tracers
California Parents Sue Newsom to Reopen Schools
Even as the number of COVID-19 cases in California surges past 400,000 and the death toll tops 7,000, a group of parents sued the state Tuesday demanding the state reopen schools for business as usual this fall.
California Parents Sue Newsom to Reopen Schools
Hebrew School Goes Virtual for Temple Beth Ami
In an effort to continue providing students in the Santa Clarita Valley with educational resources, Temple Beth Ami is offering a free Hebrew school program with an innovative hybrid model.
Hebrew School Goes Virtual for Temple Beth Ami
All 5 SCV Public School Districts Formalize Delayed Returns
Following votes held Monday and Tuesday by the governing boards for the Newhall, Saugus Union and Sulphur Springs Union school districts, all five public school districts within the Santa Clarita Valley have officially postponed their return to physical campuses in the fall.
All 5 SCV Public School Districts Formalize Delayed Returns
Supes, Sheriff Continue to Face Off Over Budget Priorities
A Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors motion aimed at shifting budget priorities to “revitalize” under-resourced and low-income communities in the county left the board and Sheriff Alex Villanueva at odds once again during Tuesday’s meeting.
Supes, Sheriff Continue to Face Off Over Budget Priorities
SCV Deputies Arrest 2 Seattle Men on Multiple Weapons, Drug Charges
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station arrested two men from Seattle at a Stevenson Ranch hotel on multiple weapons and drug charges last weekend.
SCV Deputies Arrest 2 Seattle Men on Multiple Weapons, Drug Charges
Today in SCV History (July 22)
2000 - Historic Larinan house in Pico Canyon burns down [story]
Larinan house burning
Valencia-based Lief Labs Announces Support of Vitamin Angels’ Healthy Futures Initiative
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce its commitment to support Vitamin Angels’ Healthy Futures Initiative, a unified effort to address the long-term impacts of COVID-19 on vulnerable communities in the U.S. and around the world.
Valencia-based Lief Labs Announces Support of Vitamin Angels’ Healthy Futures Initiative
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: People Under 41 Driving New Infections Countywide, 3,991 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 50 new deaths and 2,741 new cases of COVID-19. Of the new cases reported by Public Health Tuesday (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena), 57% occurred in people under the age of 41 years old.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: People Under 41 Driving New Infections Countywide, 3,991 SCV Cases
July 22: Santa Clarita Public Library’s ‘Garbology’ Virtual Panel Discussion
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to present the Book to Action: Garbology Discussion Panel on Wednesday, July 22, at 6:30 p.m.
July 22: Santa Clarita Public Library’s ‘Garbology’ Virtual Panel Discussion
L.A. County to Establish Antiracist Policy Agenda
Acting on a motion by Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Establishing an Antiracist Los Angeles County Policy Agenda.
L.A. County to Establish Antiracist Policy Agenda
Aug. 28,29: Santa Clarita Artists Association’s Virtual Mixed Media/Collage Workshop
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association for a virtual 2-Day Mixed Media / Collage Workshop with Kathy Leader, Friday, Aug. 28 - Saturday, Aug. 29, from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Aug. 28,29: Santa Clarita Artists Association’s Virtual Mixed Media/Collage Workshop
Supes Approve Spending Package to Fund COVID-19 Relief Measures
The Board of Supervisors has approved a $1.22 billion spending package to fund a broad range of essential services and relief measures to assist people and businesses affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
Supes Approve Spending Package to Fund COVID-19 Relief Measures
COC Theatre Department to Hold 3 Virtual Performances
While the coronavirus pandemic has shuttered playhouses and theaters across the country, the College of the Canyons Theatre Department has found a way for the show to go on.
COC Theatre Department to Hold 3 Virtual Performances
Seniors Treated to Special Hart High Dance Team Performance
Seniors picking up lunches at the SCV Senior Center’s Bella Vida Drive Thru were treated to a special performance by the Hart High School Dance Team. Elated guests watched the team’s spirited show filled with highly -skilled dance moves and fun choreography.
Seniors Treated to Special Hart High Dance Team Performance
July 22: County Probation Department Virtual Town Hall to Discuss COVID-19 Response
Join representatives from Los Angeles County’s Probation Department, Department of Mental Health, Department of Health Services, Department of Public Health and the Office of Education Wednesday, July 22, at 2:00 p.m. for a virtual town hall discussing the response to COVID-19 in the County’s juvenile halls and camps.
July 22: County Probation Department Virtual Town Hall to Discuss COVID-19 Response
Barger, Wilk Declare Support Should School Districts Request In-Person Learning Waiver
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and state Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, declared their support Monday should local school districts ask the state to allow them to resume in-person instruction.
Barger, Wilk Declare Support Should School Districts Request In-Person Learning Waiver
Newhall’s Main Street Shuts Down for Expanded Outdoor Dining
Santa Clarita Valley residents had the opportunity to visit a shut down Main Street in Newhall this past weekend as restaurants expanded their outdoor dining footprints into the street.
Newhall’s Main Street Shuts Down for Expanded Outdoor Dining
