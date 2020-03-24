[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

FDA OK’s Failure Detector for Experimental Coronavirus Medicine
A California company's device measures the integrity of a patient's heart's electrical recharging system. Sudden cardiac death is a potential side-effect of several medicines now being used in the treatment of COVID-19, including Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin.
| Monday, Mar 23, 2020
Video: AliveCor

 

Mountain View, Calif.March 23, 2020 — AliveCor, the leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-based, personal ECG technology, and provider of enterprise cardiology solutions, today announced that its KardiaMobile 6L – the world’s only six-lead personal ECG – is now allowed for use in the measurement of a patient’s QTc and detection of potentially dangerous QT prolongation.  A prolonged QTc can lead to a potentially fatal side effect, called drug-induced sudden cardiac death (DI-SCD), associated with the use of several medicines now being used in the treatment of COVID-19.

The QTc is a heart rate corrected interval that reflects the integrity of the heart’s electrical recharging system. Abnormal prolongation of the QTc can stem from congenital long QT syndrome, many disease states, electrolyte abnormalities, and over 100 FDA-approved medications that have the potential for unwanted QT prolongation. Patients with a prolonged QTc are at greater risk for their hearts to go into a potentially dangerous arrhythmia called Torsades de Pointes which can lead to sudden cardiac arrest and even worse, SCD. With the global pandemic of COVID-19 upon us, several drugs being used off-label to treat COVID-19 include Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin, have the potential for unwanted QT prolongation and worse, DI-SCD.

“At AliveCor, we are committed to providing life-saving cardiological services to those who need them most. The benefits of remote, personal ECG measurement have never been clearer,” said AliveCor CEO Priya Abani. “We are thankful to the FDA for issuing timely guidance to help expand the availability of our device to assist in the treatment of COVID-19 during this global health emergency.”

“AliveCor’s KardiaMobile 6L technology can play a key role in obtaining the patient’s QTc as a vital sign to help guide the rapid and safe use of these drugs,” said Michael J. Ackerman  M.D., Ph.D., genetic cardiologist and director of Mayo Clinic’s Windland Smith Rice Genetic Heart Rhythm Clinic and Sudden Death Genomics Laboratory.  “In addition, the patient’s QTc can be obtained without exposing ECG technicians to affected patients which helps to conserve personal protection equipment (PPE) and thereby expand the capacity of our strained medical resources.  We are encouraged by the progress being made by regulatory authorities in allowing us to rapidly respond to the COVID crisis.” Beginning in 2017, AliveCor and Mayo Clinic have collaborated to develop advanced QT measurement technology.

With growing numbers of coronavirus cases worldwide and billions of people trying to fight off infection, the immediate availability of a device that can measure the potential life-threatening effects of medications prescribed to treat COVID-19 has never been more critical. Healthcare professionals will now be able to use KardiaMobile 6L to collect a six-lead ECG (Lead I, II, III, aVR, aVL, aV), use manual tools to calculate QT duration, and then make assessments with respect to patient medication. The KardiaMobile 6L is the only personal ECG to provide data from Lead II, which is simply unavailable from smart watch based ECGs and is critical for the detection and monitoring for potentially life threatening QT prolongation. This gives doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals the power to monitor QTc in patients receiving what will hopefully be life-saving treatment for COVID-19, whether in the hospital, or at-home.

AliveCor expects to soon add a professional QTc monitoring service which will facilitate a more seamless workflow with no on-premise calculations required.

About AliveCor

AliveCor, Inc. is transforming cardiological care using deep learning. The FDA-cleared KardiaMobile 6L device is the most clinically validated personal ECG solution in the world. KardiaMobile provides instant detection of Atrial Fibrillation, Bradycardia, Tachycardia, and Normal rhythm in an ECG. Kardia is the first AI enabled platform to aid patients and clinicians in the early detection of atrial fibrillation, the most common arrhythmia and one associated with a highly elevated risk of stroke. AliveCor’s enterprise platform allows third party providers to manage their patients and customers’ heart conditions simply and profitably using state-of-the-art tools that provide easy front-end and back-end integration to AliveCor technologies. AliveCor was named the No.1 artificial intelligence company in Fast Company’s Top 50 Most Innovative Companies. AliveCor is a privately-held company headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. “Consumer” or “Personal” ECGs are ECG devices available for direct sale to consumers. For more information, visit alivecor.com.

*Mayo Clinic and Dr. Ackerman have financial interest in the technology referenced in this news release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
03-23-2020 FDA OK's Failure Detector for Experimental Coronavirus Medicine
03-23-2020 Small Business Owners Scrambling to Survive During Pandemic
03-23-2020 Instacart to Hire 54K New Personal Shoppers in California
03-23-2020 Princess Parent Offers Cruise Ships as Temporary Hospitals
03-22-2020 Lowe’s Commits $25M; Home Depot Expands Paid Time Off for Hourly Employees
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
03-23-2020 Valencia Developer FivePoint Posts Pre-COVID19 Earnings
11-06-2019 California Resources Corp. Reports 3Q 2019 Results
07-24-2018 Mission Valley Bancorp Reports Slight Decrease in 2nd Quarter Earnings
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
County Trails, Placerita Park, Vasquez Rocks Closed
Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation officials on Monday ordered the closure of additional park areas where social distancing cannot be maintained, including county trails and Placerita Canyon Recreation Area and Vasquez Rocks in the Santa Clarita Valley.
County Trails, Placerita Park, Vasquez Rocks Closed
All MRCA Trails Closed: Towsley, Pico, Whitney, Etc.
In the Santa Clarita Valley this includes but is not necessarily limited to East Canyon, Ed Davis Park in Towsley Canyon, Mentryville, Michael D. Antonovich Open Space, Newhall Pass Trailhead, Pico Canyon, Rice Canyon, Santa Clarita Woodlands Park and Whitney Canyon Park.
All MRCA Trails Closed: Towsley, Pico, Whitney, Etc.
Penalties for Late Property Tax Payments May be Waived
Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Keith Knox has posted a message to property taxpayers who may miss the April 10 deadline due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, with details on how to avoid a late fee.
Penalties for Late Property Tax Payments May be Waived
Ridley-Thomas Urges Service Providers to Aid the Homeless
Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas urged county leaders to take appropriate steps to support the hundreds of men and women – our "army for good" – who are on the front lines of protecting homeless and formerly homeless people from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ridley-Thomas Urges Service Providers to Aid the Homeless
Santa Clarita: More Restrictions, Park Facility Closures
The city of Santa Clarita is announcing additional city park closures to ensure the necessary social distancing to slow the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.
Santa Clarita: More Restrictions, Park Facility Closures
Working at Home? Adopt a Pet Now from Castaic Shelter
The Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control shelter in Castaic reminds Santa Clarita Valley encourages residents to adopt a pet -- by appointment.
Working at Home? Adopt a Pet Now from Castaic Shelter
L.A. County Monday: Cases Jump 31% on Day to 536; Ten in SCV
In the Santa Clarita Valley, 10 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed – seven in the city of Santa Clarita, two in Stevenson Ranch and one in Castaic – and no deaths.
L.A. County Monday: Cases Jump 31% on Day to 536; Ten in SCV
Medicare & Coronavirus: Things to Know | Commentary by Seema Verma
Medicare is warning beneficiaries that scammers may try to use the current emergency to steal their Medicare number, banking information, or other personal data.
Medicare & Coronavirus: Things to Know | Commentary by Seema Verma
Markets Lose Fed’s Boost as Stimulus Deal Flounders in Senate
Even with a stimulus package reportedly nearing completion and unprecedented moves by the Federal Reserve, U.S. stock markets continued their downward trajectory Monday.
Markets Lose Fed’s Boost as Stimulus Deal Flounders in Senate
Instacart to Hire 54K New Personal Shoppers in California
Instacart plans to bring on an additional 300,000 full-service online shoppers over the next three months -- 54,000 in California -- to meet the growing customer demand for grocery delivery and pickup in North America.
Instacart to Hire 54K New Personal Shoppers in California
DOJ: How to Report COVID-19 Fraud
The U.S. Department of Justice remains vigilant in detecting, investigating and prosecuting COVID-19 fraud during the coronavirus crisis, and is providing resources to report COVID-19-related wrongdoing.
DOJ: How to Report COVID-19 Fraud
California Monday: Cases Up 18%, Deaths Unchanged at 27
California now has 1,733 confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19, the California Department of Public Health announced Monday.
California Monday: Cases Up 18%, Deaths Unchanged at 27
Trump OK’s California’s Request for Disaster Declaration
Governor Gavin Newsom Sunday announced that President Donald Trump approved California’s request, submitted earlier in the day, for a presidential Major Disaster Declaration to bolster California’s COVID-19 emergency response efforts.
Trump OK’s California’s Request for Disaster Declaration
America’s Job Centers of California Goes Online
In alignment with Los Angeles County’s revised “Safer at Home” order in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the county America’s Job Centers of California will no longer accommodate walk-in clients and will launch expanded virtual services via workforce.lacounty.gov.
America’s Job Centers of California Goes Online
Federal Reserve Takes Historic Action as COVID-19 Ravages US Economy
The Federal Reserve announced Monday it would take supportive measures, including expanding bond-purchasing programs, to boost credit access for American families and businesses.
Federal Reserve Takes Historic Action as COVID-19 Ravages US Economy
Beach Advisory Extended to Wednesday 6 p.m.
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, has extended a beach advisory cautioning residents planning to visit county beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers.
Beach Advisory Extended to Wednesday 6 p.m.
US-Mexico, Canada Borders Closed to Most Travel as COVID-19 Spreads
The U.S. closed both its southern and northern borders over the weekend as part of the government’s effort to slow the spread of the global coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic that has already killed more than 10,000 people worldwide.
US-Mexico, Canada Borders Closed to Most Travel as COVID-19 Spreads
Princess Parent Offers Cruise Ships as Temporary Hospitals
Carnival Corporation & plc, the parent company of Valencia, California-based Princess Cruises, has offered some of its cruise ships for use as temporary hospitals during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Princess Parent Offers Cruise Ships as Temporary Hospitals
Navy Hospital Ship Deploying to L.A. for Non-COVID19 Patients
In a matter of days, the Navy hospital ship USNS Mercy will sail from San Diego and dock in the port of Los Angeles to help lift the burden from local medical treatment facilities that need to focus their resources on patients affected by the coronavirus pandemic
Navy Hospital Ship Deploying to L.A. for Non-COVID19 Patients
Valencia Developer FivePoint Posts Pre-COVID19 Earnings
Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH), an owner and developer of large mixed-use, master-planned communities in California (including Valencia), reported its fourth quarter and year-end 2019 results.
Valencia Developer FivePoint Posts Pre-COVID19 Earnings
Today in SCV History (March 23)
1886 - Film director Robert N. Bradbury born in Washington state; launched John Wayne's career in Placerita Canyon [watch]
L.A. Rams, KABC to Host Te’LA’thon for Los Angeles Tuesday
The Los Angeles Rams and KABC are teaming up to host a virtual Te'LA’thon, Tuesday, March 24, from 4 a.m. - 7 p.m., to assist Southern California response efforts during this unprecedented global health crisis.
L.A. Rams, KABC to Host Te’LA’thon for Los Angeles Tuesday
