April 1: Animal Shows Return to Placerita Canyon Nature Center

Come to Placerita Nature Center Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and meet the Animal Ambassadors who live in the canyon. Learn what the animals eat, where they live, their physical attributes and much more.

Animal shows at the Nature Center will resume starting April 1 after being suspended because of the Avian flu. The public will be required to stay 10 feet away to protect any birds that may appear in the shows.

Placerita Canyon Nature Docents/Naturalists and staff will lead the discussion and answer all of your questions.

Visit the program calendar at www.placerita.org/event-calendar for information on events and programs at Placerita Canyon Nature Center.

Placerita Canyon Nature Center

19152 Placerita Canyon Road,

Newhall, CA 91321

placerita.org

