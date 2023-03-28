April 1: Animal Shows Return to Placerita Canyon Nature Center

Come to Placerita Nature Center Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and meet the Animal Ambassadors who live in the canyon. Learn what the animals eat, where they live, their physical attributes and much more.
Animal shows at the Nature Center will resume starting April 1 after being suspended because of the Avian flu. The public will be required to stay 10 feet away to protect any birds that may appear in the shows.
Placerita Canyon Nature Docents/Naturalists and staff will lead the discussion and answer all of your questions.
In alignment with both the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will change to weekly reporting of COVID-19 case, hospitalization and death data. The last day of daily reporting will be today, Tuesday, March 28. Starting the week of April 3, COVID-19 data will be reported weekly.
Los Angeles County’s declaration of a local public health emergency for COVID-19 ends on March 31. That means changes in some programs but many services will continue to be available to support L.A. County residents.
California State Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) expressed frustration at the Senate Public Safety Committee’s failure to advance a bill he coauthored aimed at bringing accountability to the fentanyl crisis.
Longtime festival favorites and thrilling newcomers highlight the performance schedule at the 27th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, which will be held Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23, in Old Town Newhall.
The California State University, Northridge David Nazarian College of Business and Economics invites the public to the eighth Annual Jeff Marine Bull Ring New Venture Competition on Thursday, April 20, from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
SNAP Sports, a nonprofit adaptive sports program for special needs athletes will hold a wine tasting fundraiser Wednesday, March 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Salt Creek Grille, 24415 Town Center Drive #115, Valencia, CA 91355.
Calling all teens and tweens: The city of Santa Clarita Public Library presents FanFest. FanFest is back and will be held Friday, April 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station, along with the help of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Aero Bureau, are actively searching for a stolen vehicle suspect who fled on foot along the 24200 block of Oak Vale Drive in Valencia.
On a day when two original members of the first men's volleyball team to scuff The MacArthur Center floor were celebrated, The Master's men's volleyball team swept Arizona Christian Saturday 25-19, 25-15, 25-23.
World-renowned muralist and CSUN distinguished alumna Judy Baca ’69 (Art), M.A. ’80 (Art), Hon.D. ’18 was honored March 21 with the 2021 National Medal of Arts, in a ceremony at the White House. President Joe Biden presented the medal — the highest honor given to artists and arts patrons by the U.S. government — to Baca in a ceremony in the East Room.
Sandy Fisher served on the board of Santa Clarita Artists Association for many years, including her stints as president, vice president, gallery and membership chairs and for the past six years as treasurer.
