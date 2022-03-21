April 1: Celebrate Kick Off at Canyon Country Community Center

Celebrate is an event series that honors cultures, customs and culinary wonders from around the world. Every first Friday from April to September, immerse yourself in a cultural celebration at the Canyon Country Community Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Come share in the music, dance, food, art and educational experiences from the diverse people we have all around us.

Join us for the first Celebrate event on April 1 to celebrate the Polynesian Islands culture. Kalakeke Pacific Island Dance Company will share the culture and dance of the Pacific Islands with dances from the islands of Tahiti, Hawaii, New Zealand and Samoa, including a performance from a fire knife dancer.

For a delicious taste of island life, Aloha Fridays Hawaiian Food Truck is serving up authentic Hawaiian dishes like golden and crispy Chicken Katsu, plump garlic shrimp, slow-cooked Kalua Pork and more. Sample Hawaiian barbecue from a local tropical restaurant.

Try your hand at traditional Polynesian customs and games such as lei making, tiki mask decorating, hula, tug of war and Ulu maika, which consists of rolling stones that resemble modern hockey pucks on specially prepared courses.

This is a family-friendly event.

Future Celebrate events will include:

Friday, May 6 Sister Cities Philippines, Ecuador, Japan, China

Friday, June 3 India

Friday, July 1 Greece

Friday, Aug. 5 Caribbean (Jamaica, Bahamas)

Friday, Sept. 2 Mexico

For more information visit the Canyon Country Community Center.

Canyon Country Community Center

18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351

