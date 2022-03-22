April 1: Deadline for Nonprofits to Apply for Concerts in the Parks Partnership

The city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, returns to Central Park this summer with a line-up of new and familiar acts. These free concerts will be held on Saturdays at 7 p.m. beginning July 9 and running through Aug. 27. In an effort to support Santa Clarita Valley nonprofits by providing them with exposure to the community, the city of Santa Clarita allows eight nonprofits to showcase their organization at Concerts in the Park, one per concert.

This opportunity will be provided at no cost to each nonprofit organization. In order to be considered for this partnership, nonprofits must submit the Non-Profit Organization Interest Form by April 1, 2022.

To apply or for information visit Santa Clarita Concerts in the Parks.

If selected, nonprofits will contribute to the event by bringing resources, activities and engaging with the crowd.

Participating nonprofits must have a 501(c)3 designation and are expected to provide some form of activation that engages attendees. The city will provide one 10’x10’ canopy, one 8’ table and two chairs.

Questions regarding participation or completion of this form can be directed to Chris Page at cpage@santa-clarita.com.

Applications will be reviewed by a committee and nonprofits will be notified of selection by May 1, 2022.

