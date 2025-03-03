header image

March 3
1882 - George Campton's Newhall general store explodes [story]
April 1: JCI Santa Clarita Hosts 'LEAP Laboratory-Night at the Museum'
Monday, Mar 3, 2025
JCI Santa Clarita will host “LEAP Laboratory: Night at the Museum,” a cocktail fundraiser 6-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 1, at the Tesoro Club House.

The Tesoro Club House is located at 23721 Stoney Creek Drive, Valencia, CA 91354.

This fundraiser will blend science, sensory experiences and world-class magic to support the LEAP Children’s Museum.

The one-of-a-kind, adults only evening features an exclusive performance by award-winning magician Chris Canfield, known for his appearances on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us.” Expect jaw-dropping illusions and mind-bending magic.

“This is not just another fundraiser, it’s an interactive evening where adults can explore, play, and indulge while supporting a meaningful cause,” said Elana Strazzulla, event organizer and JCI member. “The LEAP Children’s Museum will provide dynamic, hands-on learning opportunities for children.”

Tickets are available with early bird pricing at $85 per ticket while supplies last. Regular pricing is $100 per ticket.

Each ticket includes:

A complimentary drink ticket

Tasty small bites

Interactive science and sensory experiences

A magic show by Chris Canfield

A gift to take home.

This event supports the creation of the LEAP Children’s Museum, offering hands-on learning experiences focused on STEM, arts and interactive play for children in Santa Clarita.

JCI Santa Clarita is a leadership development organization that empowers young professionals to create positive change in communities. Through innovative projects, professional training and community engagement, JCI Santa Clarita empowers a new generation of leaders committed to making a lasting impact.

LEAP Children’s Museum is a developing nonprofit initiative aimed at bringing interactive, educational play spaces to children in Santa Clarita. Focused on STEM, arts and experiential learning, LEAP is dedicated to creating hands-on exhibits that make learning fun and accessible for all children.

To purchase tickets, explore sponsorship opportunities or donate an item for the silent auction, visit LEAPmuseum.org or contact LEAP@jcisantaclarita.org.

