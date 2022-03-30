April 1: Latino Legislative Caucus Foundation Accepts Scholarship Applications

The California Latino Legislative Caucus Foundation is pleased to announce that its annual scholarship program will begin accepting online applications on April 1, 2022.

The Foundation will again award $250,000 in scholarship funds to eligible students accepted into or currently attending an accredited college or university. The deadline for submissions is June 1, 2022.

“The Latino Caucus’ scholarship program helps Latino students across California make their college dreams a reality,” said Latino Caucus Chair María Elena Durazo. “Five thousand dollars can make the difference in a student’s ability to afford an education or not, and we are very proud to be able to help future Latino leaders finance their studies.”

“Each year, we pride ourselves on our Latino Caucus Foundation scholarship program which lessens the financial burden of pursuing higher education for some of our brightest Latino students,” said Latino Caucus Vice Chair Robert Rivas. “Not only is our Caucus helping students attend college, but we are investing in our state’s and country’s future leaders through this scholarship program.”

The Foundation invites eligible students statewide to submit applications for financial assistance to meet educational expenses. Program parameters, applications and FAQ are currently available on the Foundation website.

Applicant eligibility requirements include being a full time student in an accredited institution of higher learning with good academic standing or a graduating high school senior with proof of acceptance to an accredited institution of higher learning with a minimum Grade Point Average of 2.5. Candidates must submit a completed online application and provide all required supplementary paperwork by the June 1 deadline. Following the submission deadline, applications will be reviewed and scholarship winners will be announced on June 30, 2022.

The California Latino Legislative Caucus Foundation is a charitable, non-profit established to promote and advocate on behalf of the Latino community in California and to educate the public about Latino culture, heritage and issues of importance to Latinos in California.

