April 1: Middle Eastern Dance, Music at The MAIN

Uploaded: , Monday, Mar 7, 2022

By Press Release

“Kaleidoscope of Culture: Journey through Middle Eastern Dance & Music” is a magic carpet ride through the enchanting countries of the Middle East to experience an eclectic combination of music and dance from Egypt, Israel, Iran, Turkey, Lebanon, Emirates and more.

Developed by Olga “Shamiram” Kramarova the evening will feature an authentic ensemble of dancers and musicians. This show will be a feast for your eyes, and leave you mesmerized by the beautiful art from this part of the world. Don’t miss your chance to clap your hands, stomp your feet, swirl your hips and shimmy your chest at this one-night-only presentation at The MAIN.

Kramarova is a passionate performer, instructor, and choreographer whose knowledge of various cultural music and dance include Arabic/Belly Dance, Persian Dance, Armenian Dance, Dabke, Indian Dance, Russian Folk Dance, Brazilian Samba, Spanish Flamenco, Ballroom and Latin Dance.

She is currently director, soloist, and choreographer of Negma International Dance Company and principal dancer in Roberto Amaral’s Spanish Dance Company. She has performed and continues to perform in several local venues throughout California, as well as around the world.

The VIP Experience includes a themed goody bag and beverage, reserved seating, meet and greet with the performers prior to the show and the chance to join in a dance.

VIP Package: $30. General Admission: $20.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Friday, April 1, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The MAIN

24266 Main Street

Santa Clarita, CA 91321

