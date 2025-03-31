header image

April 1: SUSD Governing Board to Consider Student Support Services
| Monday, Mar 31, 2025
susd

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, April 1, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

This is an open session, which follows a closed session that begins at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Education Center located at 24930 Avenue Stanford in Santa Clarita.

There will be consideration of a number of issues and contract elements, including the Master Contract Amendment Report for Student Support Services.

The board meeting will be held in person and via Zoom Webinar. To connect by computer, click here.

Webinar ID: 865 3308 4486

To dial by phone:
+1 669 900 9128 or +1 669 444 9171

To view the full agenda online, click here.

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance, disability-related modifications or accommodations, including auxiliary aids or services, in order to participate in the public meetings of the District’s governing board, please contact the office of the District Superintendent at (661) 294-5300, ext. 5121. Notification 72 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accommodation and accessibility to this meeting. Upon request, the District shall also make available this agenda and all other public records associated with this meeting in appropriate alternative formats for persons with a disability.
SCVNews.com