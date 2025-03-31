April 1: SUSD Governing Board to Consider Student Support Services

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, April 1, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

This is an open session, which follows a closed session that begins at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Education Center located at 24930 Avenue Stanford in Santa Clarita.

There will be consideration of a number of issues and contract elements, including the Master Contract Amendment Report for Student Support Services.

The board meeting will be held in person and via Zoom Webinar. To connect by computer, click here.

Webinar ID: 865 3308 4486

To dial by phone:

+1 669 900 9128 or +1 669 444 9171

To view the full agenda online, click here.

