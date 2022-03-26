header image

March 25
1889 - Castaic School District established [story]
Castaic siding
April 10: ‘Don’t Be a Drag’ a Fundraiser for AIDS/HIV Awareness, Prevention
| Friday, Mar 25, 2022

AIDS Lifecycle presents “Don’t Be a Drag” at The Canyon Santa Clarita April 10 at 11 a.m. The fundraising event is billed as Santa Clarita’s first fully produced Drag Show.

Santa Clarita residents Daniel LeBlanc-Pitman, Dale LeBlanc-Pitman and Dr. Monica Powers are bringing this premier Drag Show event for the first time in Santa Clarita.

The show features six Southern California Drag Queens including Ms. Lotta, Darla White, Virgina X, Barbie’s Addiction, Hershii Liqcuor Jete and is hosted BY Cake Moss. Two of the Drag Queens performing are local and are participating in the AIDS Lifecycle, a 545-mile bike ride in June from San Francisco to Los Angeles.

“AIDS Lifecycle is proud to bring ‘Don’t Be a Drag’ to The Canyon Santa Clarita for the very first time,” said Daniel LeBlac-Pitman, event chair. “Please join us. It will be a fabulous afternoon of Drag Queens putting on a crazy fun show to entertain you for an amazing cause.”

The event will benefit AIDS Lifecycle, a charity that funds the work of the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the Los Angeles LGBT Center to provide free HIV/AIDS medical care, testing and prevention services. AIDS Lifecycle also raises awareness to end the stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS.

Donations made possible by The Canyon and Segar Evet Production.

Several ticket packages are available including the VIP experience, Champagne brunch or just the show.

Tickets are $30 General Admission, $80 continental brunch with Mimosas, $100 full brunch with Mimosas and $120 VIP experience with full brunch and Mimosas. The show runs 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For tickets visit Don’t Be A Drag.

AIDS Lifecycle is a life-changing ride, not a race, through some of California’s most beautiful countryside. Co-produced by San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the Los Angeles LGBT Center, AIDS/LifeCycle advances these agencies’ shared interest in reducing new HIV infections and improving the quality of life for people living with HIV/AIDS.

For more information on the AIDS Lifestyle ride visit AIDS Lifecycle.

For more information on the “Don’t Be a Drag” show contact event chair Daniel LeBlanc at dsleblanc1975@yahoo.com
