April 10: ‘Don’t Be a Drag’ a Fundraiser for AIDS/HIV Awareness, Prevention

AIDS Lifecycle presents “Don’t Be a Drag” at The Canyon Santa Clarita April 10 at 11 a.m. The fundraising event is billed as Santa Clarita’s first fully produced Drag Show.
Santa Clarita residents Daniel LeBlanc-Pitman, Dale LeBlanc-Pitman and Dr. Monica Powers are bringing this premier Drag Show event for the first time in Santa Clarita.
The show features six Southern California Drag Queens including Ms. Lotta, Darla White, Virgina X, Barbie’s Addiction, Hershii Liqcuor Jete and is hosted BY Cake Moss. Two of the Drag Queens performing are local and are participating in the AIDS Lifecycle, a 545-mile bike ride in June from San Francisco to Los Angeles.
“AIDS Lifecycle is proud to bring ‘Don’t Be a Drag’ to The Canyon Santa Clarita for the very first time,” said Daniel LeBlac-Pitman, event chair. “Please join us. It will be a fabulous afternoon of Drag Queens putting on a crazy fun show to entertain you for an amazing cause.”
The event will benefit AIDS Lifecycle, a charity that funds the work of the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the Los Angeles LGBT Center to provide free HIV/AIDS medical care, testing and prevention services. AIDS Lifecycle also raises awareness to end the stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS.
Donations made possible by The Canyon and Segar Evet Production.
Several ticket packages are available including the VIP experience, Champagne brunch or just the show.
Tickets are $30 General Admission, $80 continental brunch with Mimosas, $100 full brunch with Mimosas and $120 VIP experience with full brunch and Mimosas. The show runs 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
AIDS Lifecycle is a life-changing ride, not a race, through some of California’s most beautiful countryside. Co-produced by San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the Los Angeles LGBT Center, AIDS/LifeCycle advances these agencies’ shared interest in reducing new HIV infections and improving the quality of life for people living with HIV/AIDS.
One of the world’s most popular game shows, “Deal or No Deal,” is about to set sail onboard Discovery Princess, the newest cruise ship in the Princess Cruises fleet, debuting from Los Angeles on March 27, 2022.
Impulse Shows at The Stage Door will host Singer-Songwriter Night on Saturday, March 26 at 6 p.m. Hear performances from local singer/songwriters Robert Gil, Janelle Safford, Zach Mohler, Monochrome, Leo Dolan and Audrey Scout.
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Inc. received a $303,870 grant from the Department of Healthcare Services to increase access to Behavioral Health services, particularly for the low-income and uninsured.
College of the Canyons competed at the Azusa Pacific University Franson Classic track and field meet on March 19, gaining another chance to compete against student-athletes from four-year schools with several Cougars posting personal-best marks and times.
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste at the free Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection Event on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event will take place in the south parking lot at the College of the Canyons Valencia campus at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road.
The city of Santa Clarita will receive approximately $2.6 million in funding for two traffic enhancement projects through the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2022, which was signed by President Joe Biden on March 15, 2022.
College of the Canyons has received nearly $1 million in federal funding that will help launch an Advanced Technology Center, a state-of-art advanced manufacturing and Computer Numerical Control production lab that will help meet the high demand for skilled employees in fast-growing industry sectors.
At the Santa Clarita City Council special meeting on March 22, the City Council authorized the filing of an appeal in the case seeking removal of the solar panels at the Canyon View Mobile Home Estates.
Following last week’s Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors vote to recommend Camp Scott in Santa Clarita as a permanent facility for juvenile males formerly under the State’s authority, the Santa Clarita City Council has approved a lawsuit.
With local landmarks lit up red on World Tuberculosis Day Thursday, March 24, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health encourages residents to get tested for tuberculosis, a deadly disease that can be dormant, or latent, for many years.
