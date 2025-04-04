April 10: Second Half of L.A. County Property Taxes Due

The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector reminds Santa Clarita Valley residents that the second installment of the 2024-25 Annual Secured Property Taxes becomes delinquent if not paid by Thursday, April 10.

To avoid a late payment penalty, the Treasurer and Tax Collector recommends paying property taxes online.

Electronic check (eCheck) payments are easy, available at no cost and only require bank routing and checking account information.

Property owners making a payment by mail should ensure the envelope contains a United States Postal Service (USPS) postmark date of Thursday, April 10, or prior.

For more information Visit ttc.lacounty.gov/public-inquiries or call 1(888) 807-2111, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding Los Angeles County holidays.

