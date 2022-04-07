header image

1860 - Los Angeles Star (newspaper) reports string of Army wagons from Fort Tejon traversing Newhall Pass [story]
April 10: The Cube Marks First Anniversary with Open House
| Thursday, Apr 7, 2022
The Cube

A celebration is in order as The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint | Valencia, officially turns one! Opened to the public in April 2021, The Cube invites the community to an open house to mark its first anniversary in Santa Clarita on Sunday, April 10, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Whether you are a champion figure skater or have never laced up skates before, all are invited to The Cube to help celebrate the occasion. Meet employees at The Cube to learn about the multitude of programs offered, including Skate School, youth hockey leagues, private events, birthday parties and much more.

Join a guided tour of The Cube to get a behind-the-scenes look at how the 92,000 square-foot facility operates and all of the work that has gone into having a world-class ice rink right here in Santa Clarita. You can also get inspired by local figure skaters while watching them practice their routines at 12:15 p.m.

Take the party to the ice itself from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., when residents of all ages and skill levels can participate in a Public Skate session for just $5 – skate rentals included! The LA Kings Ice Crew will also be onsite with family-friendly fun and activities.

Hockey fans in attendance will be able to grab a bite to eat and a drink from The Grille at The Cube while watching the LA Kings take on the Minnesota Wild on television at 2 p.m. The Grille at The Cube, which is open weekdays from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on weekends from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., offers a wide variety of menu options, including breakfast burritos, cheeseburgers, chicken wings, pizza, beer, wine and much more. The Grille at The Cube is located on the mezzanine level and offers full views of the NHL and Olympic Rinks and The Pond; and is also Santa Clarita’s home for LA Kings hockey during the regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs.

To learn more about The Cube’s first-anniversary celebration, please visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com or call (661) 257-CUBE.
