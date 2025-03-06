April 11: Californio Fiesta de Rancho Camulos

|
City of Santa Clarita residents are invited to pre-register for the annual Neighborhood Cleanup in celebration of Earth Day taking place on Saturday, April 19, to join the city in removing litter from local neighborhoods and public spaces.
The Master's University men's basketball team came up just a bit short, 75-77, on Tuesday, March 4 at home against the No. 2 Arizona Christian Firestorm in the GASC Championship final.
Throughout my entire life, I have surrounded myself with animals, whether it is my beloved donkey, cattle dogs or horses, animals truly do have incredible personalities and dynamic feelings.
Rancho Camulos Museum in Piru will host Californio Fiesta de Rancho Camulos on Friday, April 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m
The city of Santa Clarita invites families, young artists and the entire community to the ninth Annual Youth Arts Showcase on Saturday, March 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market Street, Newhall, CA 91321.
The 29th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is back in town and the city of Santa Clarita is seeking volunteers to help make it a success by assisting with different activities.
Ticket sales for the highly anticipated Santa Clarita Valley Man & Woman of the Year event are now open. Don't miss out on this incredible May 2 evening celebrating exceptional individuals who make a difference in our community.
1772
- Spanish Capt. Pedro Fages arrives; camps at Agua Dulce, Castaic, Lake Elizabeth, Lebec, Tejon [story
]
The Nostalgic Radio Show is making its annual return to The MAIN (24266 Main Street) with two rollicking fun evenings on Friday, March 7 and Saturday, March 8.
When a cyber-attack hit a local elementary school district in 2024, Hsiawen Hull, executive director of infrastructure and information security at College of the Canyons, pitched in to help them recover and guide their decisions to improve their security posture.
Senator Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) announced the introduction of Senate Bill 816, the small business tax relief bill, which would exempt small businesses, with 25 or fewer employees and maximum gross receipts of $5 million, from paying the state’s $800 annual franchise tax.
Los Angeles County filed suit today against Southern California Edison and Edison International to recover costs and damages sustained by the County from the Eaton Fire.
Applications are now available for California Credit Union’s Summer Internship Program for college students.
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang has issued an advisory to clarify a point of confusion for property owners impacted by the recent fires regarding construction allowances that permit the rebuilding of a larger structure.
The University Student Union invites Matadors to attend Night Market on Friday, April 18, in the USU from 7 to 11 p.m.
Santa Clarita Valley International, a tuition-free TK-12 public charter school, invites families to visit its campus and experience its innovative, student-centered approach to learning.
California State University, Northridge is working across disciplines to use machine learning to train a new generation of students in how to use existing data to prepare for potential disasters such as wildfires.
1864 - L.A. Star newspaper report: County supervisors have accepted Beale's Cut as complete [story]
The Saugus Union School District Measure EE Citizens' Oversight Committee Meeting will be held on Thursday, March 6, at 6 p.m. in the Saugus Union School District Office
Los Angeles County Public Works is closely monitoring a series of storm systems forecasted to bring light to moderate rainfall to the region, including the Santa Clarita Valley, through Friday.
The Saugus Union School District Asset Management Committee will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, March. 5, 6:30 p.m. at the Saugus Union School District Office in the Bramlett Room.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, March 5, beginning with a closed session at 6:30 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
The regular meeting of the city of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will be held Thursday, March 6 at 6 p.m. The commission will discuss the Begonias Lane Park playground refurbishment project.
Behind a powerful serve, The Master's University men's volleyball team did what they had to do to get past Olivet Nazarene (IL) 25-11, 24-26, 25-22, 25-16 Saturday night, March 1 in The MacArthur Center.
