April 11: Californio Fiesta de Rancho Camulos

Rancho Camulos Museum in Piru will host Californio Fiesta de Rancho Camulos on Friday, April 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Entertainment will include music from three-time Western Writers of America Spur Award winner, as a novelist and songwriter, Jon Chandler, as well as Ernie Martinez, recent International Western Music Association Instrumentalist of the Year.

This event is in partnership with the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival (April 12-13). Tickets are available at CowboyFestival.org.

For more information on Rancho Camulos visit https://www.ranchocamulos.org/.

