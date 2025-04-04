April 11: Deadline to Vote in Best of California State Parks Poll Nears

California State Park enthusiasts from across the state have nominated their favorite state parks, and now it’s time to decide. State Parks has gathered the top nominations, and now it is time for you to determine the Best of California’s State Parks.

The deadline to vote in this poll is midnight Friday, April 11.

From breathtaking coastal escapes to awe-inspiring redwood forests and desert wonders, California’s state parks offer something for everyone. Cast your vote and help us celebrate the parks that make California special.

This short, 10-question poll will help State Parks determine the best of the best. All questions are optional, so feel free to answer as many as you’d like. Once you’ve voted, you’ll also have the option to share a short story about why your favorite park is special to you.

Plus, as a thank you for participating, one lucky voter will be randomly selected to win a California Explorer Vehicle Day Use Annual Pass ($195 value!), granting free vehicle entry to over 200 state parks.

To maintain the integrity of the poll, we ask that each person votes only once. Duplicate votes will not be counted, and each participant will only be entered into the prize drawing once.

Vote now and make your voice heard. Your votes will help determine the final list of winners.

To take the poll visit California State Parks Poll.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...