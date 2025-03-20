header image

March 20
2012 - County supervisors approve 50-year operating agreement for Placerita Canyon State Park [read]
Placerita Canyon
April 11: ‘Easter Eggstravaganza’ Event at Venue Valencia
| Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
Easter Eggstravaganza

Venue Valencia in partnership with Harley Davidson of Santa Clarita, True Barre and D’Wilifri DanceArt and Entertainment will present a “Easter Eggstravaganza” event, noon-6 p.m. Friday, April 11 at 28678 The Old Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

This event will have an Easter egg hunt, face painting, games, food, photos with the Easter Bunny, fun activities and more.

It is free for the whole family.

Easter Eggstravaganza flyer
March 22- April 26: The Canyon Theater Guild Presents ‘CATS’

March 22- April 26: The Canyon Theater Guild Presents ‘CATS’
Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
The 1983 Tony Award winner for Best Musical, "CATS," opens Saturday, March 22, and will run through Saturday, April 26, at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall.
FULL STORY...

April 27: Charles Phoenix Presents Original Show at Newhall Family Theatre

April 27: Charles Phoenix Presents Original Show at Newhall Family Theatre
Wednesday, Mar 19, 2025
For the first time ever, the King of Retro Charles Phoenix will be presenting an original show in the Santa Clarita Valley at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 27.
FULL STORY...

Olive Branch Theatericals Presents ‘Breaking Up is Hard to Do’

Olive Branch Theatericals Presents ‘Breaking Up is Hard to Do’
Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025
Time travel back to 1968 for the latest musical production presented by Olive Branch Theatericals, "Breaking Up is Hard to Do."
FULL STORY...

March 21-29: TMU Theater Arts Presents ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’

March 21-29: TMU Theater Arts Presents ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
The Master's University Theater Arts presents 'The Importance of Being Earnest' by Oscar Wilde Fridays and Saturdays, March 21-29 at The Master's University, Music Recital Hall at 24736 Quigley Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
April 2: Black Business Council ‘Linking Leaders’ Event
The Black Business Council will host a "Linking Leaders" event to introduce the newly appointed Council Chair, Tamara Pickering, 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 2 at Venue Valencia, 28678 The Old Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Parents Sue Six Flags Magic Mountain After Son’s Death
Anne and William Hawley, of Garden Grove, allege in a 2024 lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court that the X2 roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain caused the death of their son Christopher Hawley.
Parents Sue Six Flags Magic Mountain After Son’s Death
April 4-19: SCAA Presents ‘Western Close Up’ Art Show, Reception
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery will showcase the group art show, Western Close Up, beginning, Friday April 4-19 with an opening reception on Saturday, April 5, 5-8 p.m.
April 4-19: SCAA Presents ‘Western Close Up’ Art Show, Reception
Recent Storms Boost Stormwater Capture in Los Angeles County
A series of late-winter storms brought much-needed rain to the region last week, raising the total volume of stormwater captured by Los Angeles County to 11.9 billion gallons just weeks before the end of storm season on April 15.
Recent Storms Boost Stormwater Capture in Los Angeles County
Preliminary Homeless Count Shows Second Consecutive Decrease
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority released preliminary raw Unsheltered Count data for the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count. Based on these early numbers, the Homeless Services Authority expects unsheltered homelessness within the Los Angeles Continuum of Care to decrease by 5-10%.
Preliminary Homeless Count Shows Second Consecutive Decrease
Actor Mojean Aria Leads Master Class for College of the Canyons Students
Mojean Aria, an emerging Australian actor, talked all things film with College of the Canyons students enrolled in the Media Entertainment Arts program during an open master class on Tuesday, March 18.
Actor Mojean Aria Leads Master Class for College of the Canyons Students
Hart District Names New Director of Fiscal Services
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Gretchen Bergstrom as the new Director of Fiscal Services.
Hart District Names New Director of Fiscal Services
May 31: Boys & Girls Club of SCV 53rd Annual Auction, ‘The Big Easy’
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has announced its annual auction, The Big Easy is set to take place on Saturday, May 31.
May 31: Boys & Girls Club of SCV 53rd Annual Auction, ‘The Big Easy’
Bill Miranda | Discover Old Town Newhall
Old Town Newhall is the place to go if you’re looking for arts, entertainment, dining, shopping and events.
Bill Miranda | Discover Old Town Newhall
March 25: Trail Tales New Book Storytime Party
The Santa Clarita Public Library will host The Trail Tales New Book Launch Storytime Party, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 25 at Duane R. Harte Park, 26401 Riverrock Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
March 25: Trail Tales New Book Storytime Party
Larson Breaks Record in Opening Round of Invite
The Master's University's Jonathan Larson was already making golfing history with five wins in six tournament starts this season. But with an opening round score of nine-under 63 in the TMU Spring Invitational at Soule Park Golf Course in Ojai on Monday, March 17, he now holds the lowest 18-hole round in program history.
Larson Breaks Record in Opening Round of Invite
Mustangs Drop Final Game of Hope Series
The Master's University baseball team lost the final game of the four-game series with Hope International 14-4 on Sunday, March 16, getting one win in the series.
Mustangs Drop Final Game of Hope Series
TMU Beach Volleyball Drops Two Against D1 Opponents
The Master's University beach volleyball team traveled to Northridge Wednesday, March 19 for a tri-match involving NCAA Division I CSUN and Nebraska.
TMU Beach Volleyball Drops Two Against D1 Opponents
Today in SCV History (March 20)
2012 - County supervisors approve 50-year operating agreement for Placerita Canyon State Park [read]
Placerita Canyon
April 27: Charles Phoenix Presents Original Show at Newhall Family Theatre
For the first time ever, the King of Retro Charles Phoenix will be presenting an original show in the Santa Clarita Valley at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 27.
Ocean Water Use Warning for March 19
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Use Warning for March 19
March 22: Assessor Prang to Host Homeowners’ Resource Fair in Duarte
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang will host an in-person Homeowners’ Resource Fair in Duarte on March 22, focusing on disaster relief programs available to those impacted by the recent Eaton and Palisades Fires.
March 22: Assessor Prang to Host Homeowners’ Resource Fair in Duarte
County Chief Sustainability Office March Newsletter
The Los Angeles County Chief Sustainability Office released their March newsletter highlighting their current priorities. 
County Chief Sustainability Office March Newsletter
Registration Open for Short-Term Classes at College of the Canyons
It is not too late to enroll in the Spring 2025 semester at College of the Canyons. In fact, more than 500 short-term classes are available in a wide range of core subjects that satisfy four-year university transfer requirements.
Registration Open for Short-Term Classes at College of the Canyons
March 20: Circle K Offers Gas Discount to Support American Red Cross
Committed to serving its West Coast communities, Circle K is celebrating American Red Cross Month with 40 cents off per gallon on fuel this Thursday, March 20, from 4 to 7 p.m.
March 20: Circle K Offers Gas Discount to Support American Red Cross
July 2: SCV Chamber Announces 16th Annual State of the County
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the 16th Annual State of the County will be held on July 2 at 11:30 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
July 2: SCV Chamber Announces 16th Annual State of the County
Today in SCV History (March 19)
1875, 1:35PM - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez hanged in San Jose [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
