April 11: Santa Clarita To Host Tree-Mendous Arbor Day

The city of Santa Clarita invites you to grow with the city this Arbor Day at the first-ever Tree-mendous celebration on Saturday, April 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Valencia Heritage Park.

Valencia Heritage Park is located at 24155 Newhall Ranch Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

This free, family-friendly event will highlight the community’s commitment to sustainability, tree canopy expansion and environmental stewardship through hands-on learning and live demonstrations.

Tree-mendous Arbor Day will kick off with a ceremonial tree planting led by the Santa Clarita City Council. Immediately following the ceremonial tree planting, volunteers will have the opportunity to get their hands dirty and embrace nature by planting 10 new trees around the park. Those interested in volunteering must pre-register at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com.

For all other attendees, Urban Forestry experts will be giving away 400 trees throughout the event while supplies last. The experts will help match residents with the best tree for their homes while educating the community about Santa Clarita’s natural landscape, including our beloved oak trees, which are protected by the city’s very first ordinance. If something slightly smaller than a tree feels more your style, SCV Water will have an opportunity for residents to Adopt-a-Plant, come meet the plants, learn about them and take them home to grow with your family. While you are adopting a plant, also consider adopting a dog. The Castaic Animal Care Center will be on site with several pups looking for their furever home.

This event also offers a unique opportunity to learn more about Arbor Day through a variety of interactive demonstrations and activities for residents of all ages, including:

Mulch giveaway, while supplies last.

Chainsaw carving demonstration by West Coast Arborists.

Up-close look at Urban Forestry equipment and tools used to maintain Santa Clarita’s tree canopy.

Information booths highlighting tree care, water conservation and sustainability.

Agents of Discovery and Pop Up and Play activities hosted by the city’s Recreation staff.

The Library Express, the city’s mobile library, offering tree-inspired crafts, book checkouts and Library card sign-ups.

The city’s Emergency Mobile Command Unit, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the city’s public safety technology.

So, get ready for a day rooted in community; apply your sunscreen, pack your gardening tools and gloves and arrive early for the best selection of trees and mulch to help keep Santa Clarita green and thriving.

Interested in lending a helping hand? Volunteer registration for Tree-mendous Arbor Day opens up on Friday, Feb. 13. This volunteer opportunity is perfect for anyone five years and older, and pre-registration is required at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com. For more information about Tree-mendous Arbor Day, please visit SantaClarita.gov or call the city’s Urban Forestry Office at (661) 294-2500.

