April 11: ‘Strings of Light: A Candlelight Benefit Concert’ at Bella Vida

The “Strings of Light: A Candlelight Benefit Concert” will be held Saturday, April 11, 6-9 p.m. in the Bella Vida Ballroom at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center.

The Oksana Foundation red carpet gala will feature performances by Oksana Kolesnikova (pianist) and guitarist Ardeshir Farah (of Strunz & Farah). The evening will feature world-class musicians in an intimate, candlelit setting to raise funds for local programs that provide academic tutoring, music and arts education and personal development support for at-risk youth, as well as enrichment and support services for seniors.

Farah is a Grammy-nominated acoustic guitarist. Farah and Jorge Strunz have performed together since 1979 and are the innovators of an entirely new expression for the acoustic guitar, original multi-cultural acoustic instrumental improvisational guitar music, or world jazz.

Oksana Kolesnikova is an internationally renowned pianist, composer and music educator who lives in the Santa Clarita Valley.

A special feature of the concert will be the unveiling of the Borghino Italian Marble Archtop Guitar, a pioneering, luxurious instrument featuring a body crafted from rare Black Portoro Marble with solid gold inlays and designed for collectors.

Concert tickets for this fundraiser are priced $125 to $200.

The Bella Vida Ballroom at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center is located at 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.OksanaFoundation.org.

The mission of the Oksana Foundation is to provide music education opportunities to underserved communities, support arts programs that bring beauty and inspiration to diverse populations and to provide enrichment and support services to the SCV senior community.

Oksana Kolesnikova is an internationally renowned pianist, composer and music educator who lives in the Santa Clarita Valley. Courtesy photo.

Jorge Strunz, Oksana Kolesnikova and Ardeshir Farah. Strunz & Farah are a grammy-nominated acoutisc guitar duo. Courtesy photo.

Like this: Like Loading...