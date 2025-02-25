header image

February 25
1936 - U.S. release of Silent Era's last feature, "Modern Times" with Charles Chaplin, partially shot in SCV [story]
Modern Times scene
April 12-13: Horseshoe Honky Tonk at Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
| Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025

Horseshoe honky tonkCowboy Festival “Horseshoe Honky Tonk” and “Watering Hole” at William S. Hart Park Saturday and Sunday, April 12-13, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Round up your friends and get ready for a night of dancing, games and good vibes at Dancing into the Dusk, a late-night event at the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival.

Line dance instruction will be available throughout the night, so you can jump in and learn the moves whenever you’re ready.

Hit the dance floor and stomp along to a DJ spinning your favorite mixes for country swing, two-step and line dancing.

Looking for more fun? Hop on the mechanical bull or enjoy fun games in the Watering Hole, where Lucky Luke Brewing will be serving beer, wine and seltzers.

Grab a bite to eat from the food trucks, relax and recharge before jumping back on the dance floor.

Tickets are $10 per person.

Visit CowboyFestival.org.

William S. Hart Park,

24151 Newhall Ave.,

Newhall, CA 91321
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Feb. 26: ‘The Usual Human Dimension’ Art Exhibit Opens at The MAIN

Feb. 26: ‘The Usual Human Dimension’ Art Exhibit Opens at The MAIN
Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025
A new art exhibit, "The Usual Human Dimension" by artist Veronica Giorgetti, will be on display from Feb. 26 through April 30 at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 24-March 2: Six Productions Filming in the SCV

Feb. 24-March 2: Six Productions Filming in the SCV
Monday, Feb 24, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of six productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 24 to Sunday, March 2.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 25: City Council to Review Agreements, Sand Canyon Trail

Feb. 25: City Council to Review Agreements, Sand Canyon Trail
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in a special, closed session and open session on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at City Hall to consider a number of issues including litigation, agreements and the Sand Canyon Trail.
FULL STORY...

Apply Now for Summer Jobs at the City of Santa Clarita

Apply Now for Summer Jobs at the City of Santa Clarita
Thursday, Feb 20, 2025
Looking for a job? The city of Santa Clarita is hiring enthusiastic and dedicated individuals to join its team for the summer.
FULL STORY...
Thurmond Leads Statewide Effort to Increase Organic Food in School Meals
California Department of Education State Superintendent Tony Thurmond recently convened leaders in school nutrition, sustainability and organic farming to continue, “Mission Possible: Go Organic,” his initiative to increase organic food in school meals.
Thurmond Leads Statewide Effort to Increase Organic Food in School Meals
Feb. 27: Wolf Creek Restaurant Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch
Wolf Creek Restaurant and Brewing Co. is hosting an all-day fundraiser on Thursday, Feb. 27, for Carousel Ranch’s 10th Annual “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” campaign.
Feb. 27: Wolf Creek Restaurant Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch
Supes Release Official 2025 Group Portrait
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unveiled its official 2025 group photograph, highlighting Chair Kathryn Barger alongside her colleagues.
Supes Release Official 2025 Group Portrait
California Credit Union Foundation to Fund Innovative Teacher Projects
California Credit Union Foundation encourages Santa Clarita Valley teachers who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its spring Teacher Grant program.
California Credit Union Foundation to Fund Innovative Teacher Projects
TMU Splits a Pair of Matches on the Beach
On Saturday, Feb. 22, a perfect sunny day on the TMU Beach Volleyball Courts, The Master's University beach volleyball team beat No. 8 Southern Oregon for the second day in a row but lost to former conference rival the Vanguard Lions.
TMU Splits a Pair of Matches on the Beach
March 2: Sierra Hillbillies Alumni Ball Square, Round Dance
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club invites you to the Alumni Ball-themed Square and Round Dance on Sunday, March 2.
March 2: Sierra Hillbillies Alumni Ball Square, Round Dance
Mustangs Take Down Bobcats in Three Sets
The Master's University men's volleyball team took care of the UC Merced Bobcats 25-16, 25-16, 25-18 Saturday afternoon, Feb. 22 in The MacArthur Center.
Mustangs Take Down Bobcats in Three Sets
Gabby Giffords Keynote Speaker at CSUN 40th Assistive Technology Conference
For four decades, California State University Northridge’s Center on Disabilities has worked to provide a premier forum for exploring the latest in technology and accessibility for persons with disabilities.
Gabby Giffords Keynote Speaker at CSUN 40th Assistive Technology Conference
Mustangs Blast Four Home Runs to Win La Sierra Series
It was bombs away for The Master's University baseball team, as the Mustangs won both games of a doubleheader Friday, Feb. 21 to win the series against the La Sierra University Golden Eagles in Santa Clarita.
Mustangs Blast Four Home Runs to Win La Sierra Series
Register for OurCounty Workshops
Tuesday, Feb. 25  is your last chance to join the first session (Feb. 26) of the OurCounty Workshop series. Register now to help inform the OurCounty Update and discuss critical issues for our region from green space to air quality to transportation and more.
Register for OurCounty Workshops
Feb. 26: ‘The Usual Human Dimension’ Art Exhibit Opens at The MAIN
A new art exhibit, "The Usual Human Dimension" by artist Veronica Giorgetti, will be on display from Feb. 26 through April 30 at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
Feb. 26: ‘The Usual Human Dimension’ Art Exhibit Opens at The MAIN
Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit certain Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches
March 7-8: Nostalgic Radio Show at The MAIN
The Nostalgic Radio Show will be presented at The MAIN in Newhall on Friday, March 7 and Saturday, March 8.
March 7-8: Nostalgic Radio Show at The MAIN
Today in SCV History (Feb. 25)
1936 - U.S. release of Silent Era's last feature, "Modern Times" with Charles Chaplin, partially shot in SCV [story]
Modern Times scene
Schiavo Announces 2025 Bills Focused on Housing
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo introduced a legislative package for the 2025 session, with 18 new bills tackling critical issues facing families in her district.
Schiavo Announces 2025 Bills Focused on Housing
SCOPE Appeals Spring Canyon Project Changes Over Wildfire Concerns
The Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment, SCOPE, has filed an appeal with the Executive Office of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors over wildfire concerns with the 492-unit Spring Canyon development located past Mammoth Lane in Canyon Country.
SCOPE Appeals Spring Canyon Project Changes Over Wildfire Concerns
Barger Calls For Help to Identify Fraudulent Tow Companies
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger is calling on Eaton Fire survivors to come forward if they were targeted by fraudulent tow companies during and immediately after the wildfire.
Barger Calls For Help to Identify Fraudulent Tow Companies
Valencia Resident Arrested for Looting Home in Palisades Fire Area
The California Highway Patrol has issued a press release on the Friday, Feb. 21 arrest of Karen Mastey, of Valencia, who is accused of looting valuables from a home destroyed in the Palisades Fire.
Valencia Resident Arrested for Looting Home in Palisades Fire Area
March 15: COC International Animation Festival Returns
College of the Canyons will host its third annual International Animation Festival on Saturday, March 15, to showcase the work of student animators at the high school and college level.
March 15: COC International Animation Festival Returns
Southern California State Parks Expect Limited Wildflower Bloom
California State Parks has announced that this year’s wildflower bloom in Southern California state parks is expected to be limited due to below-average winter rainfall.
Southern California State Parks Expect Limited Wildflower Bloom
Two More Wins for TMU on the Beach
The Master's University beach volleyball team picked up a pair of convincing wins Friday, Feb. 21 over No. 8 Southern Oregon and NCAA DII Cal State LA at the TMU Beach Volleyball Courts in Santa Clarita.
Two More Wins for TMU on the Beach
The Master’s Win GSAC Regular Season Championship
Behind a career night from two-time reigning GSAC Player of the Year Kaleb Lowery, The Master's University men's basketball team claimed the title for the conference regular season with a 75-66 win over Hope International Thursday night, Feb. 20 in The MacArthur Center.
The Master’s Win GSAC Regular Season Championship
Lady Mustangs Fall to Royals on Senior Night
On the night The Master's University women's basketball team honored their five graduating players, the team suffered its lowest offensive output of the season in a 60-48 loss to the Hope International Royals Thursday, Feb. 20 in The MacArthur Center. The game ended the regular season.
Lady Mustangs Fall to Royals on Senior Night
