April 12-13: Horseshoe Honky Tonk at Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival

Cowboy Festival “Horseshoe Honky Tonk” and “Watering Hole” at William S. Hart Park Saturday and Sunday, April 12-13, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Round up your friends and get ready for a night of dancing, games and good vibes at Dancing into the Dusk, a late-night event at the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival.

Line dance instruction will be available throughout the night, so you can jump in and learn the moves whenever you’re ready.

Hit the dance floor and stomp along to a DJ spinning your favorite mixes for country swing, two-step and line dancing.

Looking for more fun? Hop on the mechanical bull or enjoy fun games in the Watering Hole, where Lucky Luke Brewing will be serving beer, wine and seltzers.

Grab a bite to eat from the food trucks, relax and recharge before jumping back on the dance floor.

Tickets are $10 per person.

Visit CowboyFestival.org.

William S. Hart Park,

24151 Newhall Ave.,

Newhall, CA 91321

