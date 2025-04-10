April 12: Hurricane Harbor Hiring Lifeguards for Summer Season

Six Flags Magic Mountain Hurricane Harbor is hiring lifeguards for the 2025 season and will host a hiring event, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 12.

The event will take place at the Magic Mountain Employment Center at 26101 Magic Mountain Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.

Applicants must be 16 years of age or older and pass a three-day training course. Pay starts at $18.02 per hour.

Applicants will be applying for jobs for Hurricane Harbor which will begin Saturday, May 24 through Sept. 1.

Limited roles in other areas may still be available.

Applications are now being accepted online at jobs.sixflags.com or in person at the Magic Mountain scheduling office during daytime hours, if application assistance is needed. Please call (661)255-4801 for further details.

