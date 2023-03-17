April 12: WiSH Webinar for College Admissions

The William S. Hart Education Foundation presents Webinar Wednesdays, a year-round series for college-bound students.

The next WiSH Webinar Wednesday will be held Wednesday, April 12 at 6 p.m.

All webinars are held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Interactive; Q&A will be moderated through chat.

ZOOM links will be provided one day prior to the webinar.

$35 each for live or recorded.

Please note that the link will be sent the day prior to the webinar; if you have not received it by the evening, please check your spam folder for emails from wish@hartdistrict.org. By registering for this event you agree to receive email updates from WiSH.

The webinar scheduled for Wednesday, April 12 includes:

Visual and Performing Artists Admissions at 6 p.m.

Everything you need to know about preparing your portfolio and getting into art/performing schools.

Highly Rejective Schools at 7 p.m.

You’re smart, but good enough to get in? What sets you apart.

This webinar is recommended for all high school grades, it is important that students get organized early for college admissions.

Registration ends Monday, April 10 at 7 p.m.

Guest speakers along with Donna Siegel: Ed Schoenberg, Former Dean of Admissions at Gonzaga, Assistant President of Otis, Financial Aid Director of the University of the Pacific and Certified College Counselor; Ellen Parsons, Certified College Counselor, College Click.

Register here.

For more information visit WiSH Webinar Wednesdays.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...