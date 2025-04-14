header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 14
2014 - "Become Ocean" by John Luther Adams (CalArts BFA 1973) named winner of 2014 Pulitzer Prize in Music [story]
John Luther Adams
April 13-19: Mosquito Awareness Week
| Monday, Apr 14, 2025

As millions of Los Angeles County residents welcome the arrival of spring and warmer weather, vector control districts across the state are gearing up for a different seasonal arrival: mosquitoes.

The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District joins public health officials, agencies and cities statewide to promote California Mosquito Awareness Week from April 13- 19. This statewide campaign raises awareness about the public health threat mosquitoes pose to our communities and encourages residents to prevent mosquito breeding year-round.

Look for live daily information on Facebook and Instagram (@GLAmosquito) on easy tips to help you stop mosquitoes before they start, right in your own backyard.

Each day will highlight simple ways to eliminate standing water and protect your outdoor spaces from those pesky biters. It’s a fun and easy way to stay ahead of mosquito season and connect with your local vector control agency.

 

When: Monday, April 14 to Friday, April 18 at 2 p.m.

Where: Facebook and Instagram (@GLAmosquito)

 

The mosquito is the most dangerous creature in the world. Mosquitoes kill over one million people worldwide each year because they can transmit debilitating or sometimes deadly viruses like Malaria, West Nile virus and dengue with just a bite. All Los Angeles County residents play an important role in protecting their community. Mosquito control is a shared responsibility, and residents can take simple steps to reduce the number of mosquitoes in their neighborhood.

 

DIY Mosquito Solutions

Mosquitoes can lay eggs in the smallest places, even a bottle cap. The best method to reduce breeding on your property is to limit the number of potential sources. Inspect around and inside your home for potential breeding sites. If standing water is found, remove the source. If the source cannot be removed, check weekly for standing water. Download our DIY Checklist for simple solutions.

 

Repel, Don’t Swell

Remember to wear insect repellent to protect your health. The CDC recommends using repellents with active ingredients such as DEET, Picaridin, IR3535 and Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus. It’s extremely important to wear insect repellent when traveling abroad, especially when visiting sub-tropical and tropical regions.

 

West Nile Virus

West Nile virus (WNV) is a “bird virus” primarily transmitted between birds by mosquitoes. The virus is transmitted to humans through the bite of a mosquito infected with WNV. People who get WNV cannot transmit it to other people. WNV is endemic in Los Angeles County, which means it is present every year.

 

For more information visit https://www.glamosquito.org/.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

April 13-19: Mosquito Awareness Week

April 13-19: Mosquito Awareness Week
Monday, Apr 14, 2025
The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District joins public health officials, agencies and cities statewide to promote California Mosquito Awareness Week from April 13- 19. This statewide campaign raises awareness about the public health threat mosquitoes pose to our communities and encourages residents to prevent mosquito breeding year-round.
FULL STORY...

April 17: County Governance Reform ‘Listening Session’ at COC

April 17: County Governance Reform ‘Listening Session’ at COC
Friday, Apr 11, 2025
Be a part of key governance reform changes coming to Los Angeles County. An independent study is underway to identify strengths and challenges of the county’s current governance model.
FULL STORY...

Dark Sediment on Beaches Does Not Pose Risk to Human Health

Dark Sediment on Beaches Does Not Pose Risk to Human Health
Friday, Apr 11, 2025
The dark, ashy sediment appearing on Los Angeles-area beaches does not appear to contain chemicals related to wildfires at levels that are dangerous to human health.
FULL STORY...

April 17: Supes Invite Community Leaders to Give Input

April 17: Supes Invite Community Leaders to Give Input
Wednesday, Apr 9, 2025
At the direction of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, KH Consulting Group is conducting an independent study to identify strengths and challenges of L.A. County’s current governance model and make recommendations for actionable change.
FULL STORY...

Bob Hope Patriotic Hall Listed on the National Register of Historic Places

Bob Hope Patriotic Hall Listed on the National Register of Historic Places
Wednesday, Apr 9, 2025
Effective April 2, 2025, The Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs is proud to announce that Bob Hope Patriotic Hall has been officially listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
April 14-19: Five Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of five productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 14 to Saturday, April 19.
April 14-19: Five Productions Filming in SCV
May 10: Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival at COC
The Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival will be held, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 10 at the College of the Canyons Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center.
May 10: Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival at COC
April 16: Hart Board to Consider Bonded Indebtedness
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, April 16.
April 16: Hart Board to Consider Bonded Indebtedness
April 13-19: Mosquito Awareness Week
The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District joins public health officials, agencies and cities statewide to promote California Mosquito Awareness Week from April 13- 19. This statewide campaign raises awareness about the public health threat mosquitoes pose to our communities and encourages residents to prevent mosquito breeding year-round.
April 13-19: Mosquito Awareness Week
Villalobos Resets COC Program Record at PCC Invitational
College of the Canyons swam at the annual Pasadena City College Invitational April 3-5, with the Cougars' three-man team placing seventh in the field of 10 schools. Canyons freshman Sebastian Villalobos made a splash by breaking his own school record in the 100-yard breaststroke event.
Villalobos Resets COC Program Record at PCC Invitational
Records Fall at Pomona Track & Field Meet
The Master's University track and field team had a record-breaking day at the Pomona-Pitzer Invitational on Saturday, April 12. Multiple school records fell including the men's 400m hurdles and the shot put.
Records Fall at Pomona Track & Field Meet
Beach Falls in GSAC Championship Match
After knocking off No. 5 Arizona Christian 5-0 Friday morning, The Master's University beach volleyball team got the rematch it wanted against Ottawa University Arizona in the team's first-ever GSAC Championship match.
Beach Falls in GSAC Championship Match
Today in SCV History (April 14)
2014 - "Become Ocean" by John Luther Adams (CalArts BFA 1973) named winner of 2014 Pulitzer Prize in Music [story]
John Luther Adams
Today in SCV History (April 13)
1935 - Gladys Carter convicted of manslaughter in fatal shooting of Frances Walker, of the Placerita Walkers [story]
Gladys Carter
Today in SCV History (April 12)
1738 - Fr. Francisco Garcés born in Spain; came through SCV in 1776, found Tataviam fighting with Coastal Chumash, observed Santa Clara River flowing by night and dry by day despite the season being spring [story]
Garces statue
April 15: Planning Commission to Hear Request to Delay/Eliminate Senior Housing
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, April 15, at 6 p.m., in City Hall Council Chambers. The commission will hear a request from BluMax Santa Clarita, LLC on amendments to the MetroWalk Specific Plan to expand the housing types allowed and to delay or eliminate the requirement for affordable senior housing.
April 15: Planning Commission to Hear Request to Delay/Eliminate Senior Housing
April 17: County Governance Reform ‘Listening Session’ at COC
Be a part of key governance reform changes coming to Los Angeles County. An independent study is underway to identify strengths and challenges of the county’s current governance model.
April 17: County Governance Reform ‘Listening Session’ at COC
April 19: Hop into Spring at Eggstravaganza
The city of Santa Clarita invites families to Eggstravaganza, a free, community event at Central Park on Saturday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to noon.
April 19: Hop into Spring at Eggstravaganza
Providence Holy Cross Receives Record $16M Gift to Enhance Trauma Care
Providence Holy Cross Medical Center has announced the largest gift in its 64-year history, a transformative $16 million donation from the estate of Julian and Gladys Saunders.
Providence Holy Cross Receives Record $16M Gift to Enhance Trauma Care
Dark Sediment on Beaches Does Not Pose Risk to Human Health
The dark, ashy sediment appearing on Los Angeles-area beaches does not appear to contain chemicals related to wildfires at levels that are dangerous to human health.
Dark Sediment on Beaches Does Not Pose Risk to Human Health
May 10: Le Chene Offers Special Mother’s Day Eve Show
A Mother's Day Eve Evening of Enchantment and Magic wine pairing dinner at Le Chene French Cuisine will be held Saturday, May 10, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
May 10: Le Chene Offers Special Mother’s Day Eve Show
Schiavo Introduces Package of Tax Relief, Consumer Protection Bills
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth), has announced a package of bills focused on affordability, tax relief, consumer protections and lowering costs.
Schiavo Introduces Package of Tax Relief, Consumer Protection Bills
Today in SCV History (April 11)
1987 - Ramona Chapel and Red Schoolhouse relocated to Santa Clarita History Center in Hart Park [story]
Red Schoolhouse
April 12: Hurricane Harbor Hiring Lifeguards for Summer Season
Six Flags Magic Mountain Hurricane Harbor is hiring lifeguards for the 2025 season and will host a hiring event, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 12.
April 12: Hurricane Harbor Hiring Lifeguards for Summer Season
May 1: Latino Business Alliance ‘Cinco de Mayo Networking Celebration’
The Latino Business Alliance will host a Cinco de Mayo Networking Celebration, Thursday, May 1 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Las Originales Bar and Grill.
May 1: Latino Business Alliance ‘Cinco de Mayo Networking Celebration’
April 30: Sanaya Beauty Studio Grand Opening
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for a Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting at Sanaya Beauty, Wednesday, April 30 at 4 p.m.
April 30: Sanaya Beauty Studio Grand Opening
Laurene Weste | Where the West Comes to Life: The 29th Annual Cowboy Festival
The unmistakable sights, sounds and flavors of the Old West are making their way back to William S. Hart Park, 24151 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321 and you do not have to wait long.
Laurene Weste | Where the West Comes to Life: The 29th Annual Cowboy Festival
April 14: ‘Paws to Connect’ at Valencia Library
Visit the Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia branch, 10-11 a.m. Monday, April 14 for a paws-itively delightful new program, "Paws to Connect: Adults and Animals."
April 14: ‘Paws to Connect’ at Valencia Library
May 8: SNAP Sports Food, Wine Tasting Fundraiser at Salt Creek
Special Needs Athletes and Peers Sports will host its Food and Wine Tasting with Salt Creek Grille Fundraiser and Blues Music event, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 8.
May 8: SNAP Sports Food, Wine Tasting Fundraiser at Salt Creek
SCVNews.com