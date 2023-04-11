The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting on Thursday, April 13 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The purpose of the special meeting is a public hearing to consider formation of city council districts in the city of Santa Clarita.

Pursuant to the terms of a settlement agreement and consent decree entered into in the matter of Michael Cruz v. the City of Santa Clarita, the city of Santa Clarita is undertaking a process to establish City Council districts, from which future city councilmembers will be elected.

The city’s demographer, Douglas Johnson with National Demographics Corporation, will review maps as proposed by members of the public. The council will then take public comment and then provide direction to the bity’s demographer concerning any revisions to the city’s proposed district map that they would like the demographer to make before the next districting meeting, scheduled for May 1.

Members of the public may attend the meeting in-person or can observe and participate in the meeting remotely using Zoom.

For those participating in the meeting via Zoom and wishing to speak on the item as listed on the

agenda, please submit an electronic speaker form at https://www.santa-clarita.com/speakersignup at least 30 minutes before the start of the meeting with your name and the phone number you will be using to call into the meeting.

For those participating in-person, speaker cards will be made available at the meeting.

To participate using Zoom use Webinar ID: 812 2312 9016 or Zoom Webinar direct link: https://santaclarita.zoom.us/j/81223129016.

Passcode Required: 751689

See the full agenda below:

City Council

Special Meeting



City Council Chambers 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355 Downloads:

Agenda CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL Roll Call FLAG SALUTE PUBLIC PARTICIPATION FOR AGENDIZED ITEMS PUBLIC HEARING TO CONSIDER FORMATION OF CITY COUNCIL DISTRICTS ADJOURN

