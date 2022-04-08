April 13: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting

On March 22, 2022, the District received and opened bids for the La Mesa Junior High School Fire Alarm Replacement Project. Apple Valley Communications, Inc., was determined to be the lowest responsive bidder for this project. On March 25, 2022, the District received an electronic version of a bid protest letter from First Fire Systems, Inc., followed by a hardcopy which was received by staff on March 28, 2022. First Fire Systems, Inc., is the second low bidder on this project. The basis for First Fire Systems, Inc.’s, bid protest is as follows: “Hereby, we would like to protest on the bid results of the project’s low bidder due to their incomplete bid package by missing addendum number 1 first page, ‘the low bidder failed to acknowledge and sign the first page of the addendum’.” Please see the attached bid protest letter from First Fire Systems, Inc. After review by the District’s legal counsel and Director of Purchasing, it was determined that the missing signature on the first page of the addendum is considered a minor irregularity. The law authorizes the waiver of minor irregularities when a bid substantially conforms to a call for bids, even though it is not strictly responsive, so long as the variance does not affect the amount of the bid or give the bidder an extra advantage or benefit (see attached response to bid protest). Since the omission in Apple Valley Communications, Inc.’s, bid does not affect the amount of their bid and does not give them an unfair advantage or benefit, staff and District legal counsel recommend denying this bid protest by First Fire Systems, Inc.