Inside
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 7
1860 - Los Angeles Star (newspaper) reports string of Army wagons from Fort Tejon traversing Newhall Pass [story]
Fort Tejon
April 13: L.A. County Veteran’s Advisory Commission Regular Meeting
| Thursday, Apr 7, 2022

Military Veterans AffairsThe regular meeting of the Veteran’s Advisory Commission will take place Wednesday, April 13, at 1:30p.m.

The L.A. County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs  provides assistance to L.A. County veterans, active service members and their families with resources, programs, services and state and federal benefits, including: compensation and pension claims, burial benefits and services, medical and mental health referral, education and vocational rehabilitation, home loans and grants applications, employment and job placement assistance, DMV veteran designation, legal service referrals, appeal processes, incarcerated veterans and aid and attendance.

Veteran's Affairs

 

To join using Microsoft Teams, click here.

To register for public comment, click here to sign up.

To join meeting by telephone: Dial: 323-776-6996 / Conference ID: 742 500 030#

Contact info: Advisory Commission, 213-765-9679

ADA ACCOMMODATIONS: Please call 213-765-9679 at least 72 hours in advance
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
May 7-June 11: Docent Training at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area

May 7-June 11: Docent Training at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area
Thursday, Apr 7, 2022
Volunteer docent naturalist training will be held at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Nature Center on Saturdays, May 7 to June 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
County Seeks New Owners to Rehab Motels into Permanent Housing for Homeless

County Seeks New Owners to Rehab Motels into Permanent Housing for Homeless
Thursday, Apr 7, 2022
Nine motels with a combined 743 rooms that Los Angeles County converted into temporary shelters for people experiencing homelessness at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic are slated for a new transition – to become permanent supportive housing with new owners and operators.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 36 New Cases Bring SCV Total to 72,467

Thursday COVID Roundup: 36 New Cases Bring SCV Total to 72,467
Thursday, Apr 7, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 15 new deaths, 1,088 new positive cases countywide, with 36 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Barger Leads L.A. County Efforts to State Support Mental Health Legislation

Barger Leads L.A. County Efforts to State Support Mental Health Legislation
Wednesday, Apr 6, 2022
 Los Angeles County Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn introduced two separate motions to enlist the Board of Supervisors’ support for important federal and state mental health bills.  
April 8-10, 14-17: ‘Sugar and Spies’ at The MAIN
"Sugar and Spies" a full-length comedy presented by The Big Sandwich Theatre Company will run April 8-10 and April 14 to 17, at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
May 7-June 11: Docent Training at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area
Volunteer docent naturalist training will be held at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Nature Center on Saturdays, May 7 to June 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Community Engagement Meetings Set to Address Aquatic Center Project
Ahead of a project to address needed pool and deck repairs at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, the city of Santa Clarita invites residents to participate in one of two community engagement meetings in April. Residents can attend an in-person meeting on Tuesday, April 19, or a virtual meeting using Zoom on Wednesday, April 20.
Lady Cougars Fall to Desert 6-3 in Program’s First Playoff Match
College of the Canyons had its 2022 season come to an end on another history-making day, as the No. 4 seed Cougars dropped their first playoff match in program history, falling 6-3 to visiting No. 5 College of the Desert in the opening round of the CCCAA Southern California Regionals on Tuesday. 
April 10: The Cube Marks First Anniversary with Open House
A celebration is in order as The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint | Valencia, officially turns one!
County Seeks New Owners to Rehab Motels into Permanent Housing for Homeless
Nine motels with a combined 743 rooms that Los Angeles County converted into temporary shelters for people experiencing homelessness at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic are slated for a new transition – to become permanent supportive housing with new owners and operators.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 36 New Cases Bring SCV Total to 72,467
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 15 new deaths, 1,088 new positive cases countywide, with 36 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Aug 20: Circle of Hope Announces 2022 Vine2Wine
Circle of Hope Cancer Support Center has announced their 2022 signature fundraising event, Vine2Wine which is one of Santa Clarita’s most anticipated annual events.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Expands ‘Test to Treat’ Program
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 17 additional deaths and 789 cases, with 20 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
May 14: Stop The Stigma Rally Address Mental Health In SCV
Mental Health Hookup is presenting Stop the Stigma SCV Mental Health Awareness rally to address the issues of Santa Clarita residents who are suffering from mental illness. 
Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center to Host Program Preview
The Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center at College of the Canyons will host an in-person fall program preview event with information about degree and certificate programs. 
COC Automotive Technology Program Receives Donation from The Rotary Club
College of the Canyons has received a $4,750 donation from The Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley in support of the college’s automotive technology program.
SCV Water Accepting Applications To Fill Board of Directors Vacancy
SCV Water is accepting applications to apply for appointment to fill a vacancy on the Board of Directors.
Barger Leads L.A. County Efforts to State Support Mental Health Legislation
 Los Angeles County Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn introduced two separate motions to enlist the Board of Supervisors’ support for important federal and state mental health bills.  
Barger, Solis Proclaim April as DMV/Donate Life Month in L.A. County
Los Angeles County Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Hilda Solis introduced a motion to proclaim April as “DMV/Donate Life Month” countywide. 
SCV Water Agency To Now Host Meeting In Person
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will now be in person for all committee meetings. 
Ride Santa Clarita Transit To Dodger Day
Santa Clarita Transit is offering residents a way to Dodger Stadium for Santa Clarita Dodger day, to beat the high gas prices and paid parking. 
April 23: Amir ElSaffar and the Rivers of Sound Orchestra at The Soraya
Revered Iraqi-American trumpeter, santur player, vocalist and composer Amir ElSaffar returns to The Soraya in Northridge on Saturday, April 23 at 8 p.m.
Little iLEADers Hosts Fifth ‘Birthday’ Party Event in Castaic
Little iLEADers Early Childhood Learning Center invites past and present families and community members to attend its “5th Birthday Party” event on Saturday, April 9 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the school, located at 28040 Hasley Canyon Road in Castaic.
April 30-May 1: Triumph Foundation Ninth Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival
The Triumph Foundation Ninth Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival, a two-day free sporting event open to the public will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022 and Sunday, May 1, 2022 at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.
