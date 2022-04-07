April 13: L.A. County Veteran’s Advisory Commission Regular Meeting

The regular meeting of the Veteran’s Advisory Commission will take place Wednesday, April 13, at 1:30p.m.

The L.A. County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs provides assistance to L.A. County veterans, active service members and their families with resources, programs, services and state and federal benefits, including: compensation and pension claims, burial benefits and services, medical and mental health referral, education and vocational rehabilitation, home loans and grants applications, employment and job placement assistance, DMV veteran designation, legal service referrals, appeal processes, incarcerated veterans and aid and attendance.

To join using Microsoft Teams, click here.

To register for public comment, click here to sign up.

To join meeting by telephone: Dial: 323-776-6996 / Conference ID: 742 500 030#

Contact info: Advisory Commission, 213-765-9679

ADA ACCOMMODATIONS: Please call 213-765-9679 at least 72 hours in advance

