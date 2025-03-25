April 13: ‘Songs From the Saddle’ at the MAIN

|
The MAIN will host "Songs from the Saddle" during the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 13, a foot-stompin’, heartstring-pullin’ celebration of the West in song and verse.
Our Community Salutes of Santa Clarita and the Kiwanis Club of Santa Clarita will host an enlistee recognition ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 17 at Golden Valley High School Theater, to honor the 2025 high school seniors and families who will serve in the U.S. armed services.
The MAIN and Dig Deep Theatre will present the theatrical production "This is Our Youth," weekends beginning Friday, April 18-27 at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
More than 60 Double-crested Cormorant eggs and chicks were rescued from a failing tree in Marina del Rey and are now receiving intensive care at the nonprofit International Bird Rescue’s Los Angeles Wildlife Center, thanks to a coordinated effort between the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors and Bird Rescue.
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the release of the fourth episode of Santa Clarita Voices, the city’s official podcast that highlights the stories, experiences and conversations from city leaders, businesses and organizations.
The Master's University track and field squads competed in two weekend meets, at the UCLA Bob Larsen Classic on Friday, March 21, and at the Westmont Collegiate Classic on Saturday, March 22.
The Master's University men's volleyball team welcomed the NCAA Division III Hobart College Statesmen for the first time on Bross Court in The MacArthur Center, getting a three-set win in the process on Friday, March 21.
The Master's University baseball team made the road trip to Prescott, Ariz. to play a doubleheader against Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, taking a 12-2 loss and a 14-6 win Friday afternoon, March 21.
Logix Federal Credit Union partnered with the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco to support local relief and recovery efforts in response to the devastating wildfires in Southern California.
Spring is fast approaching and the moment we’ve all been waiting for is right around the corner.
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of 10 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 24 to Saturday, March 29.
1922
- Wyatt Earp's wife thanks William S. Hart for defending her husband's honor [story
]
1886
- Film director Robert N. Bradbury born in Washington state; launched John Wayne's career in Placerita Canyon [watch
]
Jack Lilley, renowned Hollywood stuntman and long-time Santa Clarita Valley resident, died Wednesday, March 19, he was 91. Lilley was enshrined on the Newhall Walk of Western Stars in 2008.
1875
- Construction begins on San Fernando Railroad Tunnel [story]
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the April Business After Hours Mixer on Wednesday, April 16 at Sand Canyon Country Club.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a special joint meeting with the Associated Student Government on Wednesday, March 26, beginning at 2 p.m.
On Saturday, April 5, the College of the Canyons Department for Early Childhood Education will host ‘Play Day’ as part of the nationally celebrated Week of the Young Child, which is sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children.
Get ready to step back in time and immerse yourself in the spirit of the Old West at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
The 2024 Volunteer Impact Report has been released by the city of Santa Clarita reflecting the impact that volunteers have on life in the Santa Clarita Valley.
As part of the city of Santa Clarita Playground Replacement program, Begonias Lane Park playground was identified for replacement in fiscal year 2024-25.
“The Descent,” the second full-length feature film produced by The Master’s University, is now available for streaming on Tubi.
The Master's University men's volleyball team made a statement Thursday night, March 20 in The MacArthur Center with a 25-18, 25-11, 29-27 win over No. 15 Hope International
