April 13: ‘Songs From the Saddle’ at the MAIN

The MAIN will host “Songs from the Saddle” during the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 13, a foot-stompin’, heartstring-pullin’ celebration of the west in song and verse.

Presented by the International Western Music Association, California chapter, this intimate concert features six incredible performers bringing you the best of classic and contemporary Western Music, plus stirring Cowboy Poetry.

First come, first served seating, concessions available.

Plenty of parking is available.

The MAIN is located at 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321

For more information and to purchase tickets for the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival visit the eventbrite website.

