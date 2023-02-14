April 14-23: LW Krebs Abstract Contemporary Art Show at SCAA Gallery

LW Krebs, aka Lori Worby Krebs, is having her first solo show of her abstract contemporary art courtesy of the Santa Clarita Artists Association. An artist’s reception will be held Friday, April 14, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The abstract contemporary art show of Krebs’ work will run until Sunday, April 23 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The gallery is located at 22508 6th St. in Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.

“Who doesn’t like to look at the clouds and find something that makes sense to them? In my work I love starting with a squiggle and then find something that makes sense to me. I let the ‘cloud’ tell me what to do next. And you know how clouds can change in an instant? So, my thoughts about the work can change and evolve. I often get a message that further leads to a final product. I want my art to speak to you and that is why it merits more than a quick glance. I will be showing my original work in pen and ink and acrylics. All work will be available for purchase as well as notecards and small original gift items,” said Krebs. “I hope you will come and enjoy my colorful and eclectic art, take it in and let it grow from my heart to yours. If you cannot make it to the reception on Friday April 14, I will be at the gallery: Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 16, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.”

Krebs lives in Newhall and works daily on her art in her home studio. She is currently working in pen, ink, acrylics and water based mixed media. Krebs describes her pen and ink work as “mindful doodling” as she intuitively lets her pieces develop from her mind. Her work borders between reality and fantasy in an eclectic and whimsical manner.

Inspiration for Krebs’ art comes from observing life and trying to create pieces that are unique. There are often subtle messages that you may overlook with just a quick glance. In her acrylic paintings she will often address social issues. People have said to her “your work is magical” or “touches my heart.” She currently shows her work at the SCAA gallery, on Instagram and Facebook.

Krebs recently moved to Old Town Newhall to be closer to her family. While raising two sons, she furthered her education at Crafton Hills College and California State University, San Bernardino. While at Crafton Hills she wanted to major in art but was not confident she could make a living and focused on a plan to teach math.

Her experiences in life, raising two sons, counseling/teaching teens and being married for more than 40 years has given her many ideas to explore in her art.

Awards:

Redlands Art Association, 2022 “Nocturnal” pen and ink, Excellence Award, Juror’s Choice.

Redlands Art Association, 2017 “Drumming for Standing Rock” acrylic Honorable Mention.

Lake Martin Living Magazine, 2014 “Walter and Zoe” acrylic Merit award.

Sarah Carlisle Art Colony 2012 “Georgie” mixed media.

Lake Martin Living Magazine, 2012 “Fall on the Lake” acrylic Honorable Mention.

Lake Martin Living Magazine ’2011 “The Aftermath”, Second place in acrylic.

Visit www.santaclaritaartists.org for list of upcoming shows.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...