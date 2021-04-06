April 14: Logix Hosting Virtual Home Buying Seminars

Logix Federal Credit Union is supporting the community by hosting free, home buying seminars Wednesday, April 14, at noon and 5:00 p.m., virtually.

Interest rates and fees are important variables when considering a source for a home loan. Understanding the process is also critical for first-time buyers. It’s essential to work with a lender who wants to make sure the best service is delivered.

“Buying a home can be stressful and present challenges, but with the right lender, it can make the process easier,” said Stacey Edwards, Branch Manager at the Valencia Promenade location. “We’re hosting webinars so that those first-time buyers who are in the market know what to expect. We want them to be able to ask questions and get a good sense of how they can best navigate, especially knowing that Logix staff is here to help.”

The seminars will be available via a GoToWebinar link, and Edwards, along with Branch Manager Robert Trick (Bridgeport location) will be hosting, discussing the process of purchasing a home, the differences between a fixed and adjustable rate and more.

“We know it’s exciting to search for your first house,” Trick said. “We’re here and available to provide attendees with tips and steps to success on their path to a new home.”

For more information on this home buying seminar and to register, visit:

https://www.lfcu.com/HomeBuyingWebinar12

https://www.lfcu.com/HomeBuyingWebinar5

To learn more about Logix and its services, visit www.lfcu.com.

About Logix

Chartered in 1937, Logix Federal Credit Union offers a full menu of financial services, and surcharge-free access to 30,000 ATMs nationwide. Logix Federal Credit Union is rated “superior” for financial strength, and is the largest credit union headquartered in Los Angeles County, with more than 210,000 members and $8 billion in assets. Logix operates 18 branches in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Locations in the Santa Clarita Valley include the Valencia Promenade, Bridgeport, Golden Valley, Valencia – Bouquet Canyon and Stevenson Ranch. Logix Federal Credit Union was named one of the best credit unions in California by Forbes for three consecutive years. The credit union has been voted best in a financial services category by readers of The Santa Clarita Valley Signal for 15 consecutive years. Savings are federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration, a U.S. Government Agency. Logix is an equal housing lender.

