April 6
1820 - '49er diarist William Lewis Manly born in Vermont [story]
William Lewis Manly
April 14: Logix Hosting Virtual Home Buying Seminars
| Tuesday, Apr 6, 2021
Logix Housekey logo

Logix Federal Credit Union is supporting the community by hosting free, home buying seminars Wednesday, April 14, at noon and 5:00 p.m., virtually.

Interest rates and fees are important variables when considering a source for a home loan. Understanding the process is also critical for first-time buyers. It’s essential to work with a lender who wants to make sure the best service is delivered.

“Buying a home can be stressful and present challenges, but with the right lender, it can make the process easier,” said Stacey Edwards, Branch Manager at the Valencia Promenade location. “We’re hosting webinars so that those first-time buyers who are in the market know what to expect. We want them to be able to ask questions and get a good sense of how they can best navigate, especially knowing that Logix staff is here to help.”

The seminars will be available via a GoToWebinar link, and Edwards, along with Branch Manager Robert Trick (Bridgeport location) will be hosting, discussing the process of purchasing a home, the differences between a fixed and adjustable rate and more.

“We know it’s exciting to search for your first house,” Trick said. “We’re here and available to provide attendees with tips and steps to success on their path to a new home.”

For more information on this home buying seminar and to register, visit:

https://www.lfcu.com/HomeBuyingWebinar12

https://www.lfcu.com/HomeBuyingWebinar5

To learn more about Logix and its services, visit www.lfcu.com.

About Logix
Chartered in 1937, Logix Federal Credit Union offers a full menu of financial services, and surcharge-free access to 30,000 ATMs nationwide. Logix Federal Credit Union is rated “superior” for financial strength, and is the largest credit union headquartered in Los Angeles County, with more than 210,000 members and $8 billion in assets. Logix operates 18 branches in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Locations in the Santa Clarita Valley include the Valencia Promenade, Bridgeport, Golden Valley, Valencia – Bouquet Canyon and Stevenson Ranch. Logix Federal Credit Union was named one of the best credit unions in California by Forbes for three consecutive years. The credit union has been voted best in a financial services category by readers of The Santa Clarita Valley Signal for 15 consecutive years. Savings are federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration, a U.S. Government Agency. Logix is an equal housing lender.

Logix Homebuying Solutions
04-06-2021 Waste Management Pledges to Plant 50,000 Trees in Honor of Earth Day
04-06-2021 SCV Couple Launch Full-Service ‘Caring Transitions’ to Help Seniors
04-05-2021 L.A. County Small Business Stabilization Loan Program Maxes Out
04-05-2021 10 Productions Filming in SCV This Week
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Library Launches 2021 Spring & Summer Discovery Program
In honor of National Library Week, L.A. County Library is launching its 2021 Spring & Summer Discovery Program.
Waste Management Pledges to Plant 50,000 Trees in Honor of Earth Day
Waste Management of Santa Clarita team members are celebrating Earth Day every day by personally pledging to live more sustainably at home, at work and on the go.
City Council Unanimously Adopts Resolution Affirming Vote of No Confidence in Gascón
At its regular meeting on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, the Santa Clarita City Council voted unanimously to adopt Resolution No. 21-7, expressing concern in Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s Special Directives 20-06, 20-07 and 20-08, and affirming a vote of no confidence in Gascón.
Newsom Says California Could Fully Reopen by June 15 if 2 Criteria Are Met
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday a plan to fully reopen California’s economy by June 15 — if vaccine and hospitalization numbers remain stable.
SCV Couple Launch Full-Service ‘Caring Transitions’ to Help Seniors
After careers helping students in education and helping families in real estate, Jared and Victoria Erfle are pleased to announce that they are launching a new business to help seniors and their loved ones with transitions and relocations – Caring Transitions of Santa Clarita.
April 14: Logix Hosting Virtual Home Buying Seminars
Logix Federal Credit Union is supporting the community by hosting free, home buying seminars Wednesday, April 14, at noon and 5:00 p.m., virtually.
Saugus High Student Wins Top Prize at SCAA’s 2021 Scholarship Awards
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Scholarship committee recently met with high school senior art student applicants virtually to announce the Association's 2021 Scholarship Award winners.
COVID-19: L.A. County Updates Orange Tier Restrictions Effective Monday
As COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to decline in Los Angeles County, the County Health Officer Order has been updated to reflect newly permitted activities allowed in the Orange Tier beginning Monday, April 5.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Moves to Orange Tier, Easing Restrictions; SCV Cases Total 27,366
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 1 new death and 366 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as the county officially moved into the state's Orange Tier and eased more restrictions.
COC: More Than 200 Short-Term Classes Still Open in Spring Schedule
More than 200 short-term classes are still open to students looking to enroll in the College of the Canyons spring 2021 semester.
L.A. County Mortgage Relief Program to Offer $20K Grants to Property Owners
The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs is preparing to launch the L.A. County Mortgage Relief Program, a partnership with Neighborhood Housing Services of L.A. County and local HUD-approved housing counseling agencies.
SCV Resident, Ex-LASD Employee Arrested on Child Pornography Charges
A Santa Clarita Valley resident and former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department employee has been charged on suspicion of possession of child pornography.
City Cinemas to Host Drive-in Showings of ‘Shrek,’ ‘The Goonies’
Family fun and entertainment will continue at East Walker Ranch Open Space in May and June with showings of “Shrek” and “The Goonies” at City Cinemas.
SCV Libraries to Reopen on Tuesday
Libraries in the Santa Clarita Valley have a lot to celebrate this National Library Week, as they are set to reopen their doors to the public Tuesday after more than a year’s closure due to the pandemic.
Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake Shakes Southern California, Santa Clarita
A 4.0-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California and was felt in the Santa Clarita Valley early Monday morning.
SCV Celebrates Second COVID Easter
Sunday marked the second Easter of the COVID-19 pandemic, and though many churches have resumed services, most of the typical weekend celebrations were canceled.
L.A. County Small Business Stabilization Loan Program Maxes Out
The Los Angeles County Development Authority’s Small Business Stabilization Loan Program has reached its application limit as loan funding requests have exceeded $30 million.
10 Productions Filming in SCV This Week
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 10 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, April 5-11, 2021:
Today in SCV History (April 5)
1970, minutes before midnight - Newhall Incident: 4 officers murdered in worst-ever CHP slaying [story]
Today in SCV History (April 4)
1893 - Large earthquake centered in Pico Canyon; locals believed oil drilling caused it [story]
Today in SCV History (April 3)
1917 - Castaic post office established inside Sam Parson's general store [story]
DMV Now Accepting Digital Signatures for Car Sales
The California Department of Motor Vehicles will now accept digital signatures for vehicle purchases, allowing Californians to have a completely paperless car buying experience from their computer or smartphone.
Outdoor Dining Time Frame Remains Up in the Air
As more and more COVID-19 restrictions are eased, many local restaurant owners are looking toward what the future holds for outdoor dining.
