April 14: ‘Paws to Connect’ at Valencia Library

Visit the Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia branch, 10-11 a.m. Monday, April 14 for a paws-itively delightful new program, “Paws to Connect: Adults and Animals.”

This program is designed to bring together animals and adults with disabilities and coaches/caregivers looking to socialize with therapy pets in a relaxed and welcoming environment.

The Valencia Library is located at 23743 West Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

For more info visit the Santa Clarita Valley Library website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...