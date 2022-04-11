1738 - Fr. Francisco Garcés born in Spain; came through SCV in 1776, found Tataviam fighting with Coastal Chumash, observed Santa Clara River flowing by night and dry by day despite the season being spring [story]
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, April 14, at 6 p.m.
Items on the agenda include the 2022 Business for Artists Conference and a review of the agreement between the City and the Santa Clarita Community College District regarding the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
The meeting will take place in City Council Chambers, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., 1st Floor of City Hall, Santa Clarita, 91355.
The full agenda can be viewed in its entirety below.
Arts Commission Regular Meeting 4/14/2022 6:00 PM
City Council Chambers
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355
A Santa Clarita staple for nearly 50 years, Maria’s Italian Deli favorites will soon be available at The Grille at The Cube, located within The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint | Valencia.
The Santa Clarita City Council is expected to award a design contract Tuesday at its next meeting to Anil Verma Associates, Inc., to create the blueprint for the proposed Santa Clarita Roller Skating Rink.
Ahead of a project to address needed pool and deck repairs at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, the city of Santa Clarita invites residents to participate in one of two community engagement meetings in April. Residents can attend an in-person meeting on Tuesday, April 19, or a virtual meeting using Zoom on Wednesday, April 20.
The California Department of Transportation announces overnight full closures of Interstate 210 in the San Fernando Valley for striping and staging of a temporary lane configuration for a paving project.
Metrolink is committed to improving the environment in Southern California and the health of the communities we serve. We know that together we can make an impact and we want you to join us by commuting or traveling by rail on Friday, April 22.
