 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Call to Order
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Commission Secretary Announcement
Approval of Agenda
Approval of Regular Meeting Minutes
Minutes of Mar 10, 2022 6:00 PM
Public Participation
Staff Comments
New Business
1. 2022 Business for Artists Conference

An overview of the 2022 Business for Artists Conference.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
2. SANTA CLARITA PERFORMING ARTS CENTER AT COLLEGE OF THE CANYONS AGREEMENT

A review of the agreement between the City of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita Community College District regarding the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Performing Arts Agreement City of Santa Clarita 2022-2025
3. NEWHALL FAMILY THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS AGREEMENT

A review of the agreement between the City of Santa Clarita and the Newhall School District regarding the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts at Newhall Elementary School.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. City & Newhall District Newhall Family Theatre Agreement 2022-2025
Arts Commission Comments and Committee Reports
Arts Commission Status Reports
Arts Commission Work Plan Status – April 2022
Public Art Status Report – April 2022
Staff Comments
Items for future Consideration
Adjournment
Future Meetings