The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, April 14, at 6 p.m.

Items on the agenda include the 2022 Business for Artists Conference and a review of the agreement between the City and the Santa Clarita Community College District regarding the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.

The meeting will take place in City Council Chambers, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., 1st Floor of City Hall, Santa Clarita, 91355.

The full agenda can be viewed in its entirety below.

