April 15: Casino Night Fundraiser Benefiting Hart High Baseball

William S. Hart High School Baseball is asking for the community’s help. The Hart Dugout Club, the baseball booster club, will be hosting a “Casino Night” fundraiser Saturday, April 15, from 5:30 p.m. – 11 p.m., at the Santa Clarita Boys & Girls Club, 24909 Newhall Ave., Newhall CA, 91321.
Casino night will feature bingo as well as a poker tournament, both with prizes. A silent auction will also take place with many amazing items up for bid. All proceeds from Casino Night will go to the Hart Baseball Field Renovation fund.
Hart High is the oldest high school in the Santa Clarita valley, built in 1945. The Hart High baseball program has produced an astounding 14 Major League Baseball players since it began. This ranks Hart in the top 25 high schools in the country for producing MLB players. In addition, Hart has produced countless collegiate baseball athletes.
Over the years, the Hart home baseball field has been in a state of steady decline due to budget limitations. The field was last renovated in 1986, 37 years ago. The recent rains have further added to the decay of the field, creating an unsafe condition for the players.
College of the Canyons hosted Western State Conference (WSC) meet No. 3 at the Cougar Natatorium on March 31, with the men's team tying for an historic first-place result and the women's side swimming to fourth in the team standings.
The California State University, Northridge beach volleyball team (13-12) split a Saturday at Great Park as the Matadors swept Saint Katherine for the second straight day before falling in a tight 3-2 decision to host Concordia Irvine.
Tri Source International is excited to announce the grand opening of its world headquarters and U.S. contact center in Valencia to be celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony April 13, from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.
\DrinkPAK, a next-generation canned beverage manufacturer in Santa Clarita, hosted the Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club STEM Program for a plant tour and mock experience to further support STEM educational opportunities.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting in open session on Wednesday, April 12, at 5 p.m., in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, April 11, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Casting Club, Santa Clarita’s only fly fishing club, is sponsoring a first-ever “Introduction to Fly Fishing” class for women of all ages on Saturday, June 3, at Chesebrough Park, 23505 Sunset Hills Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91354.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person Milton Eduardo Kingsli Nunez, Jr. He is an 18 year-old male Hispanic who was last seen on April 3 at noon on the 9600 block of Hunstock Street in Castaic.
If you are looking for a great way to connect with other businesses attend the Valley Industry Association After Five event on Wednesday, April 26 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Jersey Mike's Subs, 24453 Magic Mountain Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.
Spring has officially returned to Santa Clarita, and with the warmer weather and colorful hillsides in bloom come a wave of free, family-fun events this month. A community favorite, which my kids loved when they were younger, is the Eggstravaganza Event at Central Park.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released a 40-point Gun Violence Prevention Platform to address gun violence impacting communities in Los Angeles County and across the United States.
