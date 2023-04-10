April 15: Casino Night Fundraiser Benefiting Hart High Baseball

William S. Hart High School Baseball is asking for the community’s help. The Hart Dugout Club, the baseball booster club, will be hosting a “Casino Night” fundraiser Saturday, April 15, from 5:30 p.m. – 11 p.m., at the Santa Clarita Boys & Girls Club, 24909 Newhall Ave., Newhall CA, 91321.

Casino night will feature bingo as well as a poker tournament, both with prizes. A silent auction will also take place with many amazing items up for bid. All proceeds from Casino Night will go to the Hart Baseball Field Renovation fund.

Hart High is the oldest high school in the Santa Clarita valley, built in 1945. The Hart High baseball program has produced an astounding 14 Major League Baseball players since it began. This ranks Hart in the top 25 high schools in the country for producing MLB players. In addition, Hart has produced countless collegiate baseball athletes.

Over the years, the Hart home baseball field has been in a state of steady decline due to budget limitations. The field was last renovated in 1986, 37 years ago. The recent rains have further added to the decay of the field, creating an unsafe condition for the players.

Tickets are available on the baseball website www.harthighbaseball.com.

